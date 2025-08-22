Vivek Agnihotri takes dig at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor? The Bengal Files director says 'nobody should name their child Taimur' because...

Ahead of The Bengal Files' release, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri explains the atrocities of the Turco-Mongol conqueror Taimur, and why no one should name their child after him.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is again in the news, not only for his upcoming film, The Bengal Files, but also for his statements. Recently, Vivek remarked that no one should ever name their child Taimur. And now he's making headlines for taking a subtle dig at Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, for naming their second child after the barbaric Turco-Mongol conqueror.

Vivek revealed he went to Taimur's tomb

Amid the promotions of The Bengal Files, The Tashkent Files director appeared on The Raunac Show. Vivek added that Saif wasn’t the first person to name his child Taimur. A lot of people are named Taimur. Sharing his take on Taimur, he explained, "When I went to shoot The Tashkent Files in Samarkand, I visited Taimur’s tomb. Outside it, it is written, ‘He conquered the richest sultanate in the world.’ This was the Delhi Sultanate. They were about to give him the title of Emperor, but he refused, and said that he wouldn’t accept it until he conquer Delhi."

Vivek on why kids shouldn't be named Taimur

Explaining the horrors done by the emperor, Vivek boldly stated, "He massacred one lakh people in one night. He went on a killing spree from Delhi to Kashmir. He raped and pillaged along the way. Yes, he is a hero in his country; he is a great man. But he isn’t to us. Of course, nobody should name their child Taimur. It shouldn’t even be a question."

Vivek revealed his family is threatened

In another interview, Vivek revealed that ever since the trailer of The Bengal Files dropped, he and his family have been getting threats. "My daughter and my son are being targeted. They have dragged my family. After the release of The Kashmir Files, three fatwas were issued in my name. Since then, I haven't sat in the car with my children. Not even once. We haven't done anything together. I didn't have as much trouble making The Kashmir Files as I am having with this film," Vivek said. The Bengal Files will be released in cinemas on September 5.