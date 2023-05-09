Vivek Agnihotri slams Mamata Banerjee, plans to file defamation case against her: ‘Nobody can silence me’

Vivek Agnihotri slams Mamta Banerjee

Vivek Agnihotri is quite active on social media and is known for voicing his strong opinions on various topics. Recently, while appreciating Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story, the filmmaker warned the team of facing ‘unimaginable hate’ and now the filmmaker has slammed Mamta Banerjee for stating that The Kashmir Files is a film to humiliate one section of society.

In a press briefing in the state secretariat in Howrah, Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee said, “What is 'The Kashmir Files'? It is to humiliate one section. What is 'The Kerala Story'?... It is a distorted story, BJP is showing The Kerala Story, a distorted story. A few days back, some stars funded by BJP came to Bengal, and with some distorted and concocted story, they are preparing Bengal Files.”

Vivek Agnihotri reacted to her statement and said that he is considering filing a defamation case against Mamta Banerjee. On Monday, the filmmaker took to his Twitter and wrote, “VERY IMPORTANT: In this video, I guess, @MamataOfficial didi is talking about me. Yes, I came to Bengal to interview survivors of the Direct Action Day genocide instigated by Khilafat. And the role of Gopal Patha. Why are you scared? #TheKashmirFiles was about Genocide and terrorism. On what basis do you think it was to defame the Kashmiri people? On what basis do you say so maliciously that it is funded by a political party? Why shouldn’t I file a defamation case and a case of Genocide Denial against you? Btw, the film is called #TheDelhiFiles, not Bengal Files. And nobody can silence me.”

West Bengal became the first state to ban The Kerala Story. A West Bengal government official told PTI, “To avoid any incident of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the state, the CM has directed an immediate ban on screening of 'The Kerala Story'. Action will be taken against any cinema hall that violates the ban.”

The Kerala Story film producer Vipul Shah said that they will take legal action against Trinamool Congress ban on the movie.

Meanwhile, helmed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story shows the story of three girls who were converted to Islam by ISIS. Produced by Vipul Shah, the movie stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Bal. The film has been facing criticism since the trailer release that claimed 32000 girls were converted to Islam by ISIS in the state.

