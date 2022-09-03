Vivek Agnihotri slams Karan Johar as 'his films often make fun of LGBTQ community'

Credit: Karan Johar-Vivek Agnihotri/Instagram

Vivek Agnihotri, who directed The Kashmir Files, took a dig at Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. In his recent interview, he said that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director often makes fun of the LGBTQ community.

While speaking to Kushal Mehra, Vivek Agnihotri said, “They talk about LGBTQ activism but they themselves make fun of it. Why do Karan's films often make fun of the LGBTQ community? Why? And they talk about activism.”

While speaking about the film Brahmastra, he said, “Brahmastra, do they even know the meaning of that? And then they are talking about Astra Verse, what is even that? Then you put your director, who can't even pronounce Brahmastra. He is a wonderful director. I loved his Wake Up Sid and the second film and I wish he made a wonderful film. I am concerned about him like a mother is concerned about their children. I am very disappointed. So these are the problems.”

Recently, while promoting Brahmastra, Karan Johar, said that the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer big-budget entertainer belongs to the Indian cinema, and not just the Hindi film industry. He added that there are no 'woods' anymore like Bollywood or Tollywood, and every film is a part of Indian cinema.

Thanking Rajamouli and Jr NTR for their support, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director said, "Thank you for honouring us with our presence and being our special chief guests. Your support means the world. We are in our own tiny way trying to penetrate every corner."

He continued, "Just as Rajamouli Sir said, this is Indian cinema. Let's not call it anything else. We keep giving it a 'wood' - Bollywood and Tollywood. We are not in the 'woods' anymore, we are out of them. We are now proudly part of Indian cinema. Each and every film will be now from Indian cinema."

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is set to release in cinemas on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. SS Rajamouli, who has delivered pan-India blockbusters such as RRR and Baahubali series, will present the film in all the South Indian languages.