Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says 'there's no difference between films and…'

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood for making films all about 'entertainment'

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 11:14 PM IST

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is currently awaiting the release of hai upcoming directorial The Vaccine War. The filmmaker has been quite vocal about his thoughts on social media. Recently, in an interview, The Kashmir Files director slammed Bollywood for making films all about ‘entertainment’.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Vivek Agnihotri recalled when he got tired of ‘cliche' Bollywood movies and said, “The journey started long back when I made Buddha In A Traffic Jam. There was a time when I got sick with the way Bollywood works and operates because everything was so star-driven that nobody cared about stories.”

He further added, “Then came a phase when films means only entertainment, entertainment and entertainment. I think that was a very very wrong signal we gave because if films were only entertainment then there is no difference between films and circus.” 

He also expressed his wish to change Bollywood and said, “The subjects I don't understand I never speak on them. Bollywood I do, because Bollywood I understand. I don’t have a grudge but I say things about Bollywood because I want Bollywood to change. I want Bollywood to re-invent itself and become the world’s best film industry I want Bollywood to become the soft power of India. Not that people are laughing, where you go people are like ‘your dances are very good, ‘your costumes are very beautiful.‘ Everybody wants to copy our costumes but nobody wants to copy our stories. That’s why you will find film posters are mostly the copy of Hollywood movies with good concern I say.” 

After impressing the audience with his movie The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming directorial The Vaccine War. The film stars Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, and Raima Sen among others. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on August 15, however, the filmmaker postponed the release to October 24.

