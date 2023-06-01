Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood actors for being quiet about fashion taking over films at Cannes: 'They have no spine..'

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood actors

A number of Bollywood celebs made their debut at Cannes red carpet this year. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently slammed them in a tweet and reminded everyone that Cannes Film Festival is about “showcasing films and it’s not a fashion show.” Now, the filmmaker has slammed the Bollywood actors for being quiet over the fashion taking over films at Cannes scenario.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vivek Agnihotri called out Bollywood actors for not speaking up on fashion taking over films at Cannes Film Festival and said, “They are busy doing brand promotions and that’s why they have to keep quiet. It’s like if you dance at somebody’s wedding and take money for it, you can’t criticize the food at the wedding. They have no spine left. Also, Bollywood actors have become social media influencers, so they are not acting anymore. For them, life is cool.”

The filmmaker also took a dig at the presence of Influencers at The Cannes Film Festival and said, “And they even got a lot of limelight. I don’t understand what do these influencers have got to do with feature films? It was very unfair for audiences in general because this is a dumbing down process,”

He added, “You are corrupting (the festival). Nobody cares about the central theme of the festival. Nobody knows which film was being screened or which won in what category. I am not commenting on anyone’s competence or capability, but most actors who attended Cannes from India had none of their films being there, and some didn’t even have a release in many years.”

Vivek Agnihotri is best known for his directorial like The Kashmir Files, Buddha in Traffic Jam, Hate Story, and more. The director’s recent movie The Kashmir Files was a blockbuster. His next directionals include The Vaccine War and The Delhi Files.

