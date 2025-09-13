Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Vivek Agnihotri shares photo of packed theatre watching The Bengal Files, Dhruv Rathee blasts him for this reason: 'This should be a crime'

Dhruv Rathee has slammed Vivek Agnihotri for showing A-rated The Bengal Files to kids. He slammed the filmmamker, "You are traumatising their childhood by showing them so much blood, gore and violence."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 08:36 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vivek Agnihotri shares photo of packed theatre watching The Bengal Files, Dhruv Rathee blasts him for this reason: 'This should be a crime'
Vivek Agnihotri and Dhruv Rathee
The Bengal Files, the concluding part of Vivek Agnihotri’s Files Trilogy after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, is based on the August 1946 Calcutta killings, which were triggered by the Muslim League’s call for Direct Action Day, leading to widespread communal violence and mass casualties. The film was released on September 5 with an A certificate, meaning that it is restricted to viewers who are 18 years old and above due to its excessive violence.

On September 12, Vivek Agnihotri shared a photo on his X (formerly Twitter) platform, in which he claimed that a theatre packed with adults and small children is screening The Bengal Films. Several of the people were also seen sitting on the stairs in the photo, which many people flagged off as an AI-generated image. The director captioned his post, "One picture says it all."

However, popular influencer Dhruv Rathee, known for his YouTube videos on social and political issues, slammed the filmmaker for showing the film to the kids. He replied to him in the comments section, "Are you seriously making children watch an Adult rated film? This should be a crime. You are traumatising their childhood by showing them so much blood, gore and violence."

The Bengal Files has turned out to be one of the biggest flops of the year. The political drama, featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Anupam Kher, Simrat Kaur, Rajesh Khera, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Saswata Chatterjee in the leading roles, only collected Rs 11 crore in its first week.

