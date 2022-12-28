Vivek Agnihotri shares cryptic note after new twist in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: 'Wo mujhe bhi nahi chhodenge'

Vivek Agnihotri and Sushant Singh Rajput in an old photo

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has shared an old selfie with the late Sushant Singh Rajput along with a cryptic note. The development comes days after a new development in the case linked to the actor’s death where a mortuary worker has claimed he was murdered and did not die by suicide.

Vivek’s ambigious note, written in Hindi, refers to some unknown people, who were apparently after Sushant. The post consists of an old selfie that the filmmaker clicked with Sushant several years ago. The caption reads, “Woh mujhe bhi nahi chhodenge (They won’t spare me either),” written in quote marks. The text further reads, “Kaun the wo Sushant, mere dost (Who were they, Sushant my friend)?” He added the hashtags Sushant Singh Rajput and Right to Justice in the caption.

Many of Vivek’s followers praised the picture and said they were happy to see their two ‘favourites’ together. “Good to see you raise this issue,” read one tweet. Others, however, criticised Vivek for bringing up the issue time and again. “Why don’t you do something concrete,” asked one user.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah also reacted to Vivek’s post and wrote, “Dear good sir, the death of Sushant is a great tragedy & the fiasco that has followed after even more. In this world full of opportunists who is the genuine seeker of truth? That’s a critical question & the most difficult to answer. I sincerely hope this is not just opportunism.”

Sushant died by suicide at his Mumbai house in June 2020. He was 34. His death sparked huge investigations into abetment, suspected murder, embezzlement, and drug abuse by multiple central agencies soon. However, any suspicion of foul play was eventually ruled out. Recently, a mortuary worker claimed that the actor had injury marks when he and his team saw his body that day and he feared he had been murdered. This development has led to several people, including Sushant’s sister, asking for a re-investigation of the case.