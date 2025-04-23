Vivek Agnihotri called out the illusion of peace in Kashmir, describing it as “strategic silence.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri expressed his deep concerns about the situation in Kashmir, revealing that he had long anticipated the possibility of a terror attack.

After the Pahalgam attack, Vivek Agnihotri called his film The Kashmir Files a 'warning'. He tweeted, “22 years ago in Nadimarg, Hindus were lined up and shot. Today in Pahalgam, tourists are massacred. Same bloodshed. Same valley. Same silence. #TheKashmirFiles wasn’t just cinema, it was a warning. How long will this genocide be ignored?”

Vivek Agnihotri called out the illusion of peace in Kashmir, describing it as “strategic silence.” After landing in Chicago and learning about the Pahalgam attack, he shared a heartbreaking image of a woman beside her husband’s body on Instagram. In his caption, he wrote, “OMG. OMG. OMG. Just landed in Chicago to learn about this inhuman tragedy. I had feared this for a long time. I’ve been saying all along — it wasn’t peace in Kashmir, it was a strategic silence.”

22 years ago in Nadimarg, Hindus were lined up and shot. Today in Pahalgam, tourists are massacred. Same bloodshed. Same valley. Same silence.#TheKashmirFiles wasn’t just cinema, it was a warning. How long will this genocide be ignored? #RightToJustice #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/PR06eSIYh4 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 23, 2025

He also urged Home Minister Amit Shah to act swiftly to protect both Kashmir and Bengal. The Kashmir Files is a 2022 Hindi drama film written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri. It centers on the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Hindus, portraying it as a genocide and suggesting that the truth was long suppressed.

The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi. While popular among audiences, its depiction has been criticized by scholars for historical inaccuracy.

Meanwhile, security agencies on Wednesday released the sketches of three men suspected to be involved in the terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, near Pahalgam in South Kashmir.

The men, all three Pakistanis, are Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha, officials said. They had code names -- Moosa, Yunus and Asif -- and were involved in terror-related incidents in Poonch. The sketches were prepared with the help of survivors, they said.

From the pencil sketches, in black and white, they appear to be young and have beards. The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday afternoon.