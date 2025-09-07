Vivek Agnihotri says he had to borrow money for flight tickets to promote The Bengal Files: 'Nobody...'

Vivek Agnihotri has now opened up about his financial struggles, revealing that he even had to borrow money just to travel to Delhi for the film’s promotions.

Vivek Agnihotri’s latest film, The Bengal Files, had a slow opening at the box office, earning Rs 1.63 crore (India net) on its first day. This is less than his 2022 release, The Kashmir Files, which had collected Rs 3.55 crore on day one.

The filmmaker has now opened up about his financial struggles, revealing that he even had to borrow money just to travel to Delhi for the film’s promotions. He explained that his biggest challenge remains funding, saying that "nobody backs our film until the last minute."

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Vivek said that all the profits from The Kashmir Files were invested in making The Bengal Files. "I don’t know what will happen to me after this [financially]. The problem is that our ambition is to create something which is worth Rs 100 crore, but we have very small money so we have to look after every penny and do things faster so that we finish shoot in lesser days," he added.

The director also shared that struggling financially has been a constant since he started making films that tackle uncomfortable truths. He recalled facing challenges with Buddha in a Traffic Jam, The Tashkent Files, and The Kashmir Files, and admitted that even today, money remains a hurdle. He said he recently had to figure out how to borrow money just to fly to Delhi and promote The Bengal Files.

On the possibility of a sequel, Vivek revealed that it will depend on the film’s box office performance. However, he assured fans that even if the earnings are modest, he will go ahead with the second part.

He also confirmed, "We made The Kashmir Files on a budget of Rs 15 crore. We earned Rs 30 crore from that film. We invested it in The Bengal Files. We also borrowed some money to make this film which is yet to be paid."

The Bengal Files stars Mithun Chakraborty, Simran Khan, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Simratt Kaur, and Darshan Kumarr.