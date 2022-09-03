Brahmastra: Vivek Agnihotri says Ayan Mukerji can't pronounce his film, says 'do they even...'

Credit: File photo

Amid the #BoycottBrahmastra trend, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took a dig at Ayan Mukerji and his film. The filmmaker said that he can’t even pronounce the name of his own film which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

While speaking to Kushal Mehra, Vivek Agnihotri said, “Brahmastra, do they even know the meaning of that? And then they are talking about Astra Verse, what is even that? Then you put your director, who can't even pronounce Brahmastra. He is a wonderful director. I loved his Wake Up Sid and the second film and I wish he made a wonderful film. I am concerned about him like a mother is concerned about their children. I am very disappointed. So these are the problems.”

For the unversed, Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files broke many box office records. It featured Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi in lead roles.

Meanwhile, the Brahmastra pre-release event—featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Jr. NTR as the special guest—has been cancelled. The event was cancelled for a number of reasons, according to a document. Instead of the major event that was scheduled to take place at Ramoji Film City, a press event is being held at a hotel instead.

For the unversed, the event was scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. on September 2 at Ramoji Filmcity.

On Thursday, September 1, with just 8 days to go for the film, a new clip has been released in which a character was seen flipping in the air and fighting against another character. Netizens were quick to spot that the former is none other than Shah Rukh Khan, as the latest clip matches with the previously leaked photos and clips in which the Pathaan actor was seen as Vanara Astra.