Vivek Agnihotri's The Delhi Files to release in 2024, filmmaker confirms

The Delhi Files

Vivek Agnihotri, who directed The Kashmir Files, said a few months ago that he will be working on his upcoming movie, The Delhi Files.

He was recently questioned on Twitter about the film's anticipated release date. He responded by saying that it would be released in 2024.

The filmmaker had shared a few details about his film in a tweet a few months back.

"I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last four years, we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it's important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It's time for me to work on a new film (sic)," Agnihotri tweeted.

In a follow-up post, he wrote, "#TheDelhiFiles", hinting at the new film's title but kept his followers guessing about the plot of the movie.

Vivek Agnihotri announced The Delhi Files, Maharashtra Sikh Association stated that filmmakers should ‘desist from disturbing the uneasy calm in the society.'

According to PTI, in a press release, the Maharashtra Sikh Association said it expresses “strong reservation against the exploitation and commercialisation of unfortunate tragic chapters of human mankind like Sikh riots by people in the name of creative expression and personal profiteering.”

While talking about the same, Vivek Agnihotri replied that he had ‘right to express himself’. He stated, “I have no idea which organisation is this. I'm an Indian, I live in a sovereign state which gives me full right to express myself in whichever manner I want. I will make what I need to make, what my conscience tells me to make. I am not a servant to anybody's demands or organisations.”