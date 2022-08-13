Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Vivek Agnihotri's The Delhi Files to release in 2024, filmmaker confirms

Vivek Agnihotri was recently questioned on Twitter about the film The Delhi Files anticipated release date.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

Vivek Agnihotri's The Delhi Files to release in 2024, filmmaker confirms
The Delhi Files

Vivek Agnihotri, who directed The Kashmir Files, said a few months ago that he will be working on his upcoming movie, The Delhi Files.

He was recently questioned on Twitter about the film's anticipated release date. He responded by saying that it would be released in 2024.

Whats-App-Image-2022-08-13-at-7-48-50-PM

The filmmaker had shared a few details about his film in a tweet a few months back.

"I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last four years, we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it's important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It's time for me to work on a new film (sic)," Agnihotri tweeted.

In a follow-up post, he wrote, "#TheDelhiFiles", hinting at the new film's title but kept his followers guessing about the plot of the movie.

 Vivek Agnihotri announced The Delhi Files, Maharashtra Sikh Association stated that filmmakers should ‘desist from disturbing the uneasy calm in the society.'

According to PTI, in a press release, the Maharashtra Sikh Association said it expresses “strong reservation against the exploitation and commercialisation of unfortunate tragic chapters of human mankind like Sikh riots by people in the name of creative expression and personal profiteering.”

While talking about the same, Vivek Agnihotri replied that he had ‘right to express himself’. He stated, “I have no idea which organisation is this. I'm an Indian, I live in a sovereign state which gives me full right to express myself in whichever manner I want. I will make what I need to make, what my conscience tells me to make. I am not a servant to anybody's demands or organisations.”

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RRC RRB Group D exam 2022 admit card to be released today at rrbcdg.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.