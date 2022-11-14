Vivek Agnihotri reveals why he named his next The Vaccine War

Vivek Agnihotri/Instagram

A few days ago, Vivek Agnihotri made the title of his upcoming movie public. Vivek disclosed the name of his upcoming movie, The Vaccine War, in the wake of The Kashmir Files' success.

Fans are ecstatic with the movie's first-look poster, which he also posted. A few days later, the filmmaker published a video in which he explained why he name the film The Vaccine War.

In the video, he is heard noting that when people inquire about the maker of the COVID-19 vaccine, they take big names. But they are unaware that it was made possible by a group of scientists who worked and sat in a lab. He continued by saying that women scientists in particular put in more effort because they had to manage their own homes while working in the lab for extended periods of time.

Previously, sharing the news, Vivek wrote on Twitter, "ANNOUNCEMENT: Presenting ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ - an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values. It will release on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages. Please bless us.#TheVaccineWar."

In another tweet he wrote, "For the first time ever an Indian film will release in 11 Indian languages. At @i_ambuddha & @AAArtsOfficial. it’s our humble initiative to help integrate Indian film industry as one. #BharatKaApnaCinema."

The Vaccine War will release on Independence Day, 2023 in 11 languages.

Speaking about Vivek Agnihotri, the maverick filmmaker will add another chapter to his Files franchise with The Delhi Files. Based on the Anti-Sikh riots, the film is expected to release in 2024.