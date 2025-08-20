Vivek Agnihotri reveals why he changed his film's title from The Delhi Files to The Bengal Files: 'There was massive...'

The West Bengal government has raised its objections to The Bengal Files, claiming that the Vivek Agniotri film intends to show the state in negative light. Its trailer launch event in Kolkata was also abruptly stopped. The film is slated to release on September 5.

Vivek Agnihotri is awaiting the release of his next film The Bengal Files, which is the final chapter in his Files trilogy after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. The film explores the communal violence that took place in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, including the events of the Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots of 1946. The West Bengal government has called for the boycott of The Bengal Files, claiming that it intends to show the state in negative light. Its trailer launch event in Kolkata was also abruptly stopped.

The upcoming release was initially called The Delhi Files: Bengal Chapter, but its title was changed to The Bengal Files in June. In his recent interview with ANI, Vivek Agnihotri shared the reasoning behind this change. Noting that the original name was used in the posters initially, he explained that the changes were made to avoid miscommunication.

"When I went to America in March-April, for the first time, I started the film's networking and marketing because I wanted to do shows there. As soon as I delivered my first speech in New Jersey, there were a lot of people. I announced that my film is coming, The Delhi Files: Bengal Chapter. Many of them came to me and asked if the film was based on the Sikh riots or the Delhi riots. I realised that there was a massive communication problem," he said. It was then that the filmmaker reached out to the audience and took suggestions for the film's title, before finalising The Bengal Files.

The Bengal Files features Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Simrat Kaur, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Saswata Chatterjee, Namashi Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Mohan Kapur. It will hit theatres on September 5 and will clash at the box office with Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Baaghi 4.

READ | Mithun Chakraborty reacts to controversy around The Kerala Story's National Award win: 'People on the jury were not...'