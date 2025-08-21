Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Vivek Agnihotri REVEALS his family is threatened amid The Bengal Files release: 'My daughter and my son are...

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri opened up about the backlash he's receiving for The Bengal Files, revealing that his family is dragged into the controversy. Emphasising threats, Vivek confessed that ever since The Kashmir Files, he hasn't sat in the car with his kids.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 07:59 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has said that he and his family have been receiving threats ahead of the release of his new film, The Bengal Files. Talking to ANI, he shared that the situation has become very personal. "My daughter and my son are being targeted. They have dragged my family. After the release of The Kashmir Files, three fatwas were issued in my name. Since then, I haven't sat in the car with my children. Not even once. We haven't done anything together. I didn't have as much trouble making The Kashmir Files as I am having with this film," Agnihotri said.

Vivek Agnihotri says he's been lynched on social media

He added that he feels attacked online as well. "I am being attacked and subjected to a sort of social media lynching," he said, pointing out that the movie also highlights Bengal’s culture, food, and music. The filmmaker condemned the threats against his wife and daughter.

Vivek Agnihotri on why The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter changed to The Bengal Files

Agnihotri also explained why the film’s title was changed. At first, it was called The Delhi Files: Bengal Chapter. "When I went to America in March-April, for the first time, I started the film's networking and marketing because I wanted to do shows there. As soon as I delivered my first speech in New Jersey, there were a lot of people. I announced that my film is coming, The Delhi Files: Bengal Chapter. Many of them came to me and asked if the film was based on the Sikh riots or the Delhi riots. I realised that there was a massive communication problem," he said. After asking for feedback from the audience, he finalised the title The Bengal Files.

Directed by Agnihotri, The Bengal Files focuses on the communal violence in undivided Bengal during the 1940s, including the Direct Action Day and the Noakhali riots of 1946. It is set to release in theatres on September 5.

(With inputs from ANI)

