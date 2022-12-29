Vivek Agnihotri responds to allegation he will 'focus on government, ignore scientists' in The Vaccine War

Vivek Agnihotri is currently busy shooting The Vaccine War

Vivek Agnihotri responded to a Twitter user who accused him of focusing only on the government and not on scientists in his upcoming film The Vaccine War. Vivek, who has had a successful year with his film The Kashmir Files raking in Rs 341 crore at the box office, is currently filming The Vaccine War. The film is reportedly based on India’s effort to develop an effective Covid vaccine.

On Thursday morning, Vivek posted a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the film that shows him gazing at something off camera, deep in thought. The caption read, “#TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory. A war that you didn’t know India fought. And won. #ShootSnap.” Responding to this, a Twitter user said that he was certain the filmmaker would focus more on government than the scientists. “I am sure you shall focus more on govt and will ignore contribution of our scientists and doctors in the movie. In case I am proved wrong, I shall publicly apologize to you,” they tweeted in reply to Vivek’s tweet.

Vivek shared the tweet via quote tweet and replied, “Please save this tweet. We may have a dinner date on 15th August. And don’t forget to get your wallet.” Vivek concluded the tweet with a heart emoji.

Please save this tweet. We may have a dinner date on 15th August. And don’t forget to get your wallet @Amitgogia2509. https://t.co/7b6JCehZoz December 29, 2022

The Vaccine War is based on Indian scientists’ efforts to develop a vaccine against the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the film’s official synopsis, it is based on true events as is based ‘on the people who have sacrificed their day and night for over two years to develop the most effective vaccine in the world’.

The shoot of the film is currently underway. As per the makers, the film stars ‘a prominent cast’ but the director has chosen to keep their names a secret. Vivek Agnihotri keeps sharing BTS visuals from the shoot but has not shown any person except himself so far. The Vaccine War is slated to be released in theatres on August 15, 2023.