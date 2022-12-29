Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Vivek Agnihotri responds to allegation he will 'focus on government, ignore scientists' in The Vaccine War

Vivek Agnihotri responded after a Twitter user alleged that he will glorify the government and ignore scientists in his film The Vaccine War

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 03:55 PM IST

Vivek Agnihotri responds to allegation he will 'focus on government, ignore scientists' in The Vaccine War
Vivek Agnihotri is currently busy shooting The Vaccine War

Vivek Agnihotri responded to a Twitter user who accused him of focusing only on the government and not on scientists in his upcoming film The Vaccine War. Vivek, who has had a successful year with his film The Kashmir Files raking in Rs 341 crore at the box office, is currently filming The Vaccine War. The film is reportedly based on India’s effort to develop an effective Covid vaccine.

On Thursday morning, Vivek posted a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the film that shows him gazing at something off camera, deep in thought. The caption read, “#TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory. A war that you didn’t know India fought. And won. #ShootSnap.” Responding to this, a Twitter user said that he was certain the filmmaker would focus more on government than the scientists. “I am sure you shall focus more on govt and will ignore contribution of our scientists and doctors in the movie.  In case I am proved wrong, I shall publicly apologize to you,” they tweeted in reply to Vivek’s tweet.

Vivek shared the tweet via quote tweet and replied, “Please save this tweet. We may have a dinner date on 15th August. And don’t forget to get your wallet.” Vivek concluded the tweet with a heart emoji.

The Vaccine War is based on Indian scientists’ efforts to develop a vaccine against the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the film’s official synopsis, it is based on true events as is based ‘on the people who have sacrificed their day and night for over two years to develop the most effective vaccine in the world’.

The shoot of the film is currently underway. As per the makers, the film stars ‘a prominent cast’ but the director has chosen to keep their names a secret. Vivek Agnihotri keeps sharing BTS visuals from the shoot but has not shown any person except himself so far. The Vaccine War is slated to be released in theatres on August 15, 2023.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yoga: 5 powerful asanas to increase fertility in women | In Pics
Inside pics of Lionel Messi’s enormous empire: Hotel chain, massive mansions, private jet, luxury yacht, stunning cars
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic
Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC Head Constable Result 2022 announced at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.