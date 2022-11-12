Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's death, says 'mad rush to build aggressive body....'

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi is survived by his wife named Alesia Raut and their two children.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 08:33 AM IST

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's death, says 'mad rush to build aggressive body....'
Vivek Agnihotri-Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi/Instagram

Popular television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, who acted in famous television shows such as Kkusum and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, passed away on Friday, November 11, after he suffered a heart attack while he was working out at his gym. His sudden death left everyone in the television industry shocked and shattered as he was just 46.

Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri, who directed the blockbuster The Kashmir Files earlier this year, took to his Twitter account and reacted to the actor's sudden demise. Sharing Siddhaanth's photo, Vivek wrote, "This so tragic & sad. The mad rush to build aggressive body, without any medical advise is so dangerous. Hyper-Gymming is a relatively new phenomenon which got mad impetus due to Instagram. It needs to be regulated for sure. Society needs to rethink. Oh, Siddhanth… ॐ शांति।".

One of the Twitter users replied to the director's post as they wrote, "Om Shanti to departed soul. This is happening too many times now & really needs investigation. The craze to build a gym body & pushing yourself beyond limits needs a reality check". Agnihotri, who has recently announced his new film titled The Vaccine War on India's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, replied to them and tweeted, "Also, super-high protein-based diets, ill-advised intermittent fasting and trainers who just push and push without understanding body types and limitations and stress to look good in reels."

READ | Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, Raju Srivastava, Puneeth Rajkumar: Celebrities who collapsed while working out at gym

In the recent past, several famous celebrities have lost their lives when they collapsed at the gym. Famous comedian Raju Srivastava collapsed while he was working out at a gym in a hotel and passed away in September, while Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a cardiac arrest while he was exercising in his gym in October last year. Even famous television actor Siddharth Shukla suffered a heart attack at the age of 40 in September 2021.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Deepika Padukone drops mesmerising photos from Paris Fashion Week, husband Ranveer Singh reacts
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, finalists of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
PM Modi inaugurates Grand Ayodhya Deepotsav, bank of Sarayu lights up with over 15 lakh lamps | In pics
In Pic - Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to gift this Diwali
Viral Photos of the Day: Saif Ali Khan promotes Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad give couple goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 511 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.