Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's death, says 'mad rush to build aggressive body....'

Popular television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, who acted in famous television shows such as Kkusum and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, passed away on Friday, November 11, after he suffered a heart attack while he was working out at his gym. His sudden death left everyone in the television industry shocked and shattered as he was just 46.

Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri, who directed the blockbuster The Kashmir Files earlier this year, took to his Twitter account and reacted to the actor's sudden demise. Sharing Siddhaanth's photo, Vivek wrote, "This so tragic & sad. The mad rush to build aggressive body, without any medical advise is so dangerous. Hyper-Gymming is a relatively new phenomenon which got mad impetus due to Instagram. It needs to be regulated for sure. Society needs to rethink. Oh, Siddhanth… ॐ शांति।".

One of the Twitter users replied to the director's post as they wrote, "Om Shanti to departed soul. This is happening too many times now & really needs investigation. The craze to build a gym body & pushing yourself beyond limits needs a reality check". Agnihotri, who has recently announced his new film titled The Vaccine War on India's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, replied to them and tweeted, "Also, super-high protein-based diets, ill-advised intermittent fasting and trainers who just push and push without understanding body types and limitations and stress to look good in reels."

In the recent past, several famous celebrities have lost their lives when they collapsed at the gym. Famous comedian Raju Srivastava collapsed while he was working out at a gym in a hotel and passed away in September, while Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a cardiac arrest while he was exercising in his gym in October last year. Even famous television actor Siddharth Shukla suffered a heart attack at the age of 40 in September 2021.