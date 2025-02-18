Vivek Agnihotri's next release is The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter, which will clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani's War 2 on Independence Day 2025.

The multiple National Award-winning filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's next release is The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter. Jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi, the upcoming film is headlined by Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, and attempts to uncover the truth about the Hindu genocide in West Bengal.

On X (formerly Twitter), a netizen named Ashudeep Suri said that The Delhi Files will fail at the box office like his last movie The Vaccine War. When he wrote, "Bhai teri vaccine war ka kya hua tha? Wahi haal hoga iska bhi", Vivek replied to him, "Wow! That’s a great news because we made lots of money with it. We used that money to make The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter. Love you Suri the junkie."

Starring Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Anupam Kher, Nivedita Bhattacharya, and Sapthami Gowda among others, The Vaccine War was released in 2023. Made in a budget of Rs 10 crore, the medical docudrama earned just Rs 14.70 crore worldwide and was a commercial failure. It was based on the development of Covaxin vaccince during the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Meanwhile, The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter is slated to release in theatres on August 15 coinciding with Independence Day. It will clash at the box office with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani-starrer War 2, which is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Though it hasn't been officially announced yet, Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947 and Rajinikanth's Coolie are also targeting to release their films in the Independence Day weekend. Coincidentally, both the movies will feature Aamir Khan in a cameo. Lahore 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.