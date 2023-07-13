Vivek Agnihotri reacts to netizen asking him to 'clash' with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: 'We aren't in Bollywood game...'

Here's how Vivek Agnihotri reacted to netizen asking him to 'clash' with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

During a Q/A session on Twitter, Vivek Agnihotri responded to netizens daring him to ‘clash’ with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. The filmmaker also requested fans to watch his upcoming movie, Vaccine War, after watching Shah Rukh Khan's film.

On Wednesday, Vivek Agnihotri answered several questions on Twitter. One of the users dared the Kashmir Files director that if he is confident about his movie, he should release it with Shah Rukh Khan’s film and wrote, “Clash with SRK if has guts.”

We aren’t in Bollywood game and terms like ‘clash’ etc. are for stars and media. I can guarantee S RK’s Jawan will be an all-time blockbuster. But after seeing it please also see our small film about India’s greatest victory in a war you know nothing about. #TheVaccineWar https://t.co/gYE2iUdIos — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 12, 2023

He also explained to another user in his reply, “We are a diverse country. I am sure there is space and audience for all kinds of audiences. Not every family wants to take their children to maar dhaad (action) films. Some like to show films to children that inspire, educate and enlighten. #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory.”

Vivek Agnihotri’s Vaccine War is based on a coronavirus vaccine made in India during the pandemic. The movie is slated to release in Hindi Hindi, English, Bangla, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati and Marathi and will be produced by Pallavi Joshi.

Meanwhile, talking about Jawan, the film is helmed by popular south director Atlee and also marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara. Other than Shah Rukh Khan, the movie also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover among others. Not only this, the movie will also see Deepika Padukone making an action-packed cameo in the movie. The prevue of the movie has already created a huge buzz among the audience who can’t wait to watch it on the big screen. The action thriller is scheduled to release on September 7 in theatres.

