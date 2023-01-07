Vivek Agnihotri reacts to arrest of Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on women; says 'if it was a Khan...'

Vivek Agnihotri

Director Vivek Agnihotri shared his views on the infamous Air India flight incident where a drunk traveller urinated on a female co-passenger. On a flight from New York to Delhi, Shankar Mishra is alleged for urinating on a woman. The accused is reportedly arrested in Bengaluru, and The Kashmir Files director shared his opinion on the matter.

It all started when a media personality tweeted about the incident, and the person accused with the charges by saying, "So drunk biz man found urinating on Co passenger in flight is one Shekhar Mishra: what if his name was a Khan? Guess who would be doing cartwheels of outrage on prime time and social media? A Mishra or a Khan, law must be same for all as should response. Agree?. #AirIndiaHorror."

Vivek took his tweet and shared his take on it with his quote. Agnihotri stated that the law should be equal, but if it was Khan, then the 'vulturous' media would have been treated as a victim. Vivek wrote, "The law is same for everyone. Be it Arfa or Rajdeep. It’s the media (vulture media, according to you) which discriminates. I am sure if it was a Khan, you would have called him a victim by now. Pl think and reflect."

January 6, 2023

In the most recent development in the Air India urination case, the accused man Shankar Mishra has been arrested in Bengaluru. As per the Delhi Police, the authorities arrested Mishra in Bengaluru last night.

Further, Delhi Police has said that Shankar Mishra has already landed in Delhi and will be interrogated and presented in court regarding the case, which has made headlines in the past few days.In an official statement, the Delhi Police said, "Shankar Mishra was arrested last night and has already been brought to Delhi. He will be presented in front of the court today."

The Air India urination case dates back to November 26, when Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a woman when he was drunk aboard the flight. The woman filed a complaint against Mishra weeks after the incident, and the accused remained absconding for a day.