Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals major overhaul for CSK

Viral Video: Woman makes reel sitting atop moving Thar in Gurugram, case registered

RBI imposes Rs 7500000 penalty on this bank for...; not SBI, BOB, Kotak Mahindra Bank

WI vs PAK, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan live on TV and online in India?

SSC CGL 2025 exam postponed, check new date, schedule and other details

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Anurag Kashyap calling him 'jhootha aadmi': 'My film suffered because of his alcoholism'

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar set to launch...; days after becoming brand ambassador for...

Virat Kohli silences retirement rumours, spotted training in London ahead of ODI comeback

Sooraj Barjatya reveals father was worried for his career before Maine Pyar Kiya for THIS reason: 'Baap ne nahi kiya, beta karega' | Exclusive

Donald Trump's FRESH warning if court rules against tariffs, says, 'It will be 1929...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals major overhaul for CSK

After IPL 2025 setback; MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad meeting in Chennai signals maj

Viral Video: Woman makes reel sitting atop moving Thar in Gurugram, case registered

Viral Video: Woman makes reel sitting atop moving Thar in Gurugram, case registe

RBI imposes Rs 7500000 penalty on this bank for...; not SBI, BOB, Kotak Mahindra Bank

RBI imposes Rs 7500000 penalty on this bank for...; not SBI, BOB, Kotak Mahindra

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Anurag Kashyap calling him 'jhootha aadmi': 'My film suffered because of his alcoholism'

Talking about Anurag Kashyap, Vivek Agnihotri said in his latest interview, "His contribution to Indian cinema is unprecedented. There can be only one Anurag Kashyap. When Indian cinema's history is written, people will remember him. But my film suffered because of his alcoholism."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 10:04 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Anurag Kashyap calling him 'jhootha aadmi': 'My film suffered because of his alcoholism'
Vivek Agnihotri and Anurag Kashyap

TRENDING NOW

Vivek Agnihotri and Anurag Kashyap had a professional fallout after Kashyap wrote the dialogues of the 2007 sports drama Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal directed by Agnihotri. Earlier this year, Vivek claimed that it was extremely challenging working with Anurag due to his drinking habits and the latter passed on all his work to Vikramaditya Motwane, who wrote the film's screenplay. Within a week, Kashyap hit back at Agnihotri and called him "a jhootha aadmi" for his baseless accusations.

Now, in his latest interview, The Kashmir Files director has responded to the Gangs of Wasseypur director. Speaking to the famous YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Vivek said, "Usko chhodo. Woh raat mein kya bolta hai, subah kya bolta hai, dono mein farak hai. Jiske andar 2-3 aadmi rehte hain, uski baat ko main kya kahun (Forget him. What he says at night and what he says in the morning are completely different. When someone has two or three people living inside him, what can I even say about what he says)? Yes, I had talked about his drinking habits, and that’s the truth."

"But I never said Anurag is a bad guy — he is a wonderful guy. His contribution to Indian cinema is unprecedented. There can be only one Anurag Kashyap. When Indian cinema's history is written, people will remember him. But my film suffered because of his alcoholism. What's wrong with that? I used to drink a lot during a time period in my life, and suffered at work because of it. It happens. I stand by my point that he gave his work to Vikramaditya Motwane. You can ask the company that hired them", Vivek further added.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri's next film is the political drama The Bengal Files, that explores the communal violence in undivided Bengal before the Partition of India. It is slated to release on September 5. Just two weeks later, Kashyap's next film Nishaanchi will also hit theatres on September 19. The raw action drama marks the acting debut of Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray.

READ | This actor spent 2 years in Pakistani jail, came to Mumbai with Rs 20, starred in blockbusters, went bankrupt, died at 98

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Kamal Hassan ki charno ki dhool bhi nahi ho aap': Lilliput takes sharp jibe at Shah Rukh Khan, compares him with South superstar for THIS reason
'Kamal Hassan ki charno ki dhool bhi nahi ho aap': Lilliput on Shah Rukh Khan
Will Israel annex Gaza Strip? Know Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategic move that may change Middle East politics
Will Israel annex Gaza Strip? Benjamin Netanyahu’s strategy for Middle East
Months after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan issues BIG threat to India, says, 'They can be hit...'
Months after Operation Sindoor, Pakistan issues BIG threat to India, says...
Meet woman, who battled hearing loss at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 23 with just four month preparation, secured AIR...
Meet woman, who battled hearing loss at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 23 with just fo
What is Lyme Disease? Justin Timberlake opens up about silent battle during tour
What is Lyme Disease? Justin Timberlake opens up about silent battle during tour
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and other South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE