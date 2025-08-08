Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Anurag Kashyap calling him 'jhootha aadmi': 'My film suffered because of his alcoholism'

Talking about Anurag Kashyap, Vivek Agnihotri said in his latest interview, "His contribution to Indian cinema is unprecedented. There can be only one Anurag Kashyap. When Indian cinema's history is written, people will remember him. But my film suffered because of his alcoholism."

Vivek Agnihotri and Anurag Kashyap had a professional fallout after Kashyap wrote the dialogues of the 2007 sports drama Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal directed by Agnihotri. Earlier this year, Vivek claimed that it was extremely challenging working with Anurag due to his drinking habits and the latter passed on all his work to Vikramaditya Motwane, who wrote the film's screenplay. Within a week, Kashyap hit back at Agnihotri and called him "a jhootha aadmi" for his baseless accusations.

Now, in his latest interview, The Kashmir Files director has responded to the Gangs of Wasseypur director. Speaking to the famous YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Vivek said, "Usko chhodo. Woh raat mein kya bolta hai, subah kya bolta hai, dono mein farak hai. Jiske andar 2-3 aadmi rehte hain, uski baat ko main kya kahun (Forget him. What he says at night and what he says in the morning are completely different. When someone has two or three people living inside him, what can I even say about what he says)? Yes, I had talked about his drinking habits, and that’s the truth."

"But I never said Anurag is a bad guy — he is a wonderful guy. His contribution to Indian cinema is unprecedented. There can be only one Anurag Kashyap. When Indian cinema's history is written, people will remember him. But my film suffered because of his alcoholism. What's wrong with that? I used to drink a lot during a time period in my life, and suffered at work because of it. It happens. I stand by my point that he gave his work to Vikramaditya Motwane. You can ask the company that hired them", Vivek further added.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri's next film is the political drama The Bengal Files, that explores the communal violence in undivided Bengal before the Partition of India. It is slated to release on September 5. Just two weeks later, Kashyap's next film Nishaanchi will also hit theatres on September 19. The raw action drama marks the acting debut of Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray.

