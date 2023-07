Bollywood

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Adipurush's failure, takes cryptic dig at Prabhas: 'If you are being driven home drunk...'

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared his views on the debacle of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush, and said, "Anyone who will try to take stars for either Mahabharat or Ramayana will never be able to complete it."