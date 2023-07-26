Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Adipurush's failure, takes cryptic dig at Prabhas: 'If you are being driven home drunk...'

Headlines

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared his views on the debacle of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush, and said, "Anyone who will try to take stars for either Mahabharat or Ramayana will never be able to complete it."

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

Director Vivek Agnihotri reacts to the debacle of Om Raut's Adipurush and took a sly dig at the leading star Prabhas, saying that 'people are not idiots'. While speaking to Etimes, Vivek said if the makers lack conviction, belief and proper research they will definitely fail, "When you pick up stories of faith, either you should have 100% conviction or you should be well versed in the subject like a historian, but unfortunately, no one does that in India," Agnihotri shared.  

The Kashmir Files director further said that anyone who will try to take stars for either Mahabharat or Ramayana will never be able to complete it. "Even if they manage to complete it, they will see the same fate as Ramayana. There's a reason why Mahabharat, Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana have been entrenched in everyone's psyche for years. If something has lasted for 5000 years, there has to be a reason for it." Interestingly, Nitesh Tiwari has planned a cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, and as per reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are most likely to play Lord Rama and Goddes Sita. 

Decoding the failure of Adipurush, Vivek took a dig at Prabhas and said, "If someone comes on screen and says, Hey I'm God, it doesn't make you God. If you are being driven home drunk every night, you cannot turn around tomorrow and say I'm God, believe me. Nobody is going to believe that. People are not idiots." 

Earlier, Mohit Raina, who's popularly known for playing Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, opened up about the failure of Adipurush and said that the makers are responsible for the sad fate of the film. While interacting with DNA India, Raina said, "Agar aap creatively kuch karte hai, ya aapka kuch creative aspect hai, ya vision hai, ek certain project ko le ke, Aur aap audience ke liye banate hai. Toh aap (makers) unke liye responsible hai. You're liable towards them (When you go creative with a certain subject, you are making it for the audience. So, the makers are liable and responsible to our audience'.)" Adipurush also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in primary roles. 

