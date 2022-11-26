Vivek Agnihotri reacts strongly to Richa Chadha's apology over her Galwan tweet, says 'I fail to understand...'

Vivek Agnihotri-Richa Chadha/File photo

After Richa Chadha's controversial Galwan tweet was slammed by multiple celebrities and netizens on social media, the Inside Edge actress shared an apology on her Twitter account. After sharing his thoughts on Richa's three-worded tweet, Vivek Agnihotri, who helmed The Kashmir Files earlier this year, has now reacted to her apology as well.

"Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if, even unintentionally, my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood. A whole family is affected when a son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me", read the statement issued by Richa Chadha.

On Saturday, November 26, Vivek reshared her apology and wrote, "I fail to understand, despite having Nanaji and Mamaji in the Indian army, what influenced her so much that she turned against the same army." Earlier, while reacting to her now-deleted tweet, the filmmaker had written, "I am not surprised at all with this behaviour. They genuinely feel anti-India. Dil ki baat jubaan pe aa hi jaati hai. And then they ask why people want to #BoycottBollywood #Shame."

I fail to understand, despite having Nanaji and Mamaji in the Indian army, what influenced her so much that she turned against the same army. https://t.co/tapKehu3Qj November 26, 2022

For the unversed, the whole uproar against the Fukrey actress began when she reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute any orders on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Lt. General Dwivedi's statement was made with reference to the Defence Minister's previous address in which he reiterated New Delhi's resolve to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), saying all refugees would get their land and homes back.

Lt General Dwivedi said, "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it will carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it." Sharing the statement, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Galwan says hi." Since then, Twitter users have been asking for Richa's boycott from the Hindi film industry.