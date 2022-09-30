Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Vivek Agnihotri reveals if he will attend Koffee With Karan, says 'I am very spiritual..'

Vivek Agnihotri discussed how he could think about participating in Karan Johar's talk programme Koffee With Karan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 06:31 AM IST

Vivek Agnihotri reveals if he will attend Koffee With Karan, says 'I am very spiritual..'
File photo

On a recent interview, Vivek Agnihotri discussed how he could think about participating in Karan Johar's talk programme Koffee With Karan. His life doesn't centre around sex, so he indicated he would pass on the show given its current state. Vivek also referred to the programme as "bullsh*t." 

Vivek Agnihotri told Brut India when asked if he would ever be invited to Koffee With Karan, “It depends. I mean, if the kind of show it is right now, definitely, I wouldn't go because I have nothing to contribute. I mean, I cannot talk, I'm more than middle-aged now. I have two kids. So I'm not... Sex is not the primary concern of my life. And I’ll feel odd sitting over there because it's so artificial. I am talking to you as well, I can speak on any subject, be it sex or any other subject? We can do that, I have no problems. But that’s the only centre of… so… I am very spiritual, I am not a very sex-centred person, though I enjoy it with my wife. But I am not a … It's not that my life revolves around only sex and who's ditching who… and who's sleeping around with who.” 

“I think it is a bullshit programme also, because… what is it doing? Nobody relates with it, you're doing it only for your inner circle, for your friends and just to make each other happy, and some channels are paying for it. And people can see that this is a problem, you know. So if people get upset with all these news anchors who are screaming unnecessarily, then I think the both of them are exchanging notes. There is no difference between them,”  Vivek added. 

READ: Vivek Agnihotri BREAKS SILENCE on getting trolled over his 'beef' remark, says 'I used to eat...'

For those who are unaware, Karan Johar recently announced the end of Koffee With Karan 7, but as per an announcement, the show is all set to return with another season soon. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 468 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 30
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.