Vivek Agnihotri reveals if he will attend Koffee With Karan, says 'I am very spiritual..'

File photo

On a recent interview, Vivek Agnihotri discussed how he could think about participating in Karan Johar's talk programme Koffee With Karan. His life doesn't centre around sex, so he indicated he would pass on the show given its current state. Vivek also referred to the programme as "bullsh*t."

Vivek Agnihotri told Brut India when asked if he would ever be invited to Koffee With Karan, “It depends. I mean, if the kind of show it is right now, definitely, I wouldn't go because I have nothing to contribute. I mean, I cannot talk, I'm more than middle-aged now. I have two kids. So I'm not... Sex is not the primary concern of my life. And I’ll feel odd sitting over there because it's so artificial. I am talking to you as well, I can speak on any subject, be it sex or any other subject? We can do that, I have no problems. But that’s the only centre of… so… I am very spiritual, I am not a very sex-centred person, though I enjoy it with my wife. But I am not a … It's not that my life revolves around only sex and who's ditching who… and who's sleeping around with who.”

“I think it is a bullshit programme also, because… what is it doing? Nobody relates with it, you're doing it only for your inner circle, for your friends and just to make each other happy, and some channels are paying for it. And people can see that this is a problem, you know. So if people get upset with all these news anchors who are screaming unnecessarily, then I think the both of them are exchanging notes. There is no difference between them,” Vivek added.

READ: Vivek Agnihotri BREAKS SILENCE on getting trolled over his 'beef' remark, says 'I used to eat...'

For those who are unaware, Karan Johar recently announced the end of Koffee With Karan 7, but as per an announcement, the show is all set to return with another season soon.