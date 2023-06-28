Vivek Agnihotri opens up on controversy around Prabhas' Adipurush, says 'to hurt sentiments and belief of people is..'

Vivek Agnihotri on Prabhas-starrer Adipurush

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush has been garnering a lot of negative attention for its dialogues and the poor VFX characters in the movie. Some of the scenes in the film have also been compared to that in Hollywood movies. Recently, CBFC board member and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri opened up if the committee had objected film's scenes and dialogues and scenes that offended the public and also talked about the whole controversy around the film.

In a recent interview with india.com, Vivek-Agnihotri revealed if the scenes and dialogues in Adipurush that hurt the sentiments of the audience were objected to by the CBFC committee and said, “I am part of the CBFC board. We don’t watch the film for certification. The film is watched by the common men and women. I don’t know what happened to the film at what stage and who watched it. I haven’t watched the film yet. I was busy shooting for ‘The Vaccine War’. I wrapped up the film a few days back. So, I don’t know much about the movie.”

He added, “If you’d see my statements and comments from the past, I don’t generally talk about the other films. I never give an opinion on the films that others are making whether good or bad. However, I would say that matters of belief are quite sensitive.”

Vivek Agnihotri further talked about the controversy surrounding Om Raut’s Adipurush and said in Hindi, “Aastha ki jo cheezein hain, usme hume bahot hi responsible aur sensitive rehna chahye. Aapki kya aastha hai, kisi ki kya aastha hai… jaise kisi ka bacha hai aur maa ko agta hai ki mera bacha duniya me sabse sundar hai, toh mujhe koi haq nahi bolne ka ki vo thoda kam sundar hai ya nahi sundar hai. Vo maa ki aastha aur prem hai. Prem aur aastha ke mamle me sari logic fail ho jati hai. Aur uspe thes pahochana, usko aahat karna apnee aap me paap-purna karye hai.” (One has to be extremely sensitive and responsible while making a film about people’s faith. Your beliefs could be different from mine. Like If a mother believes that her child is the most beautiful child in the world, then I have no right to prove her wrong because it’s her faith and love. There’s no logic when it comes to the matters of faith and love. Trying to shake that faith, to hurt the sentiments and the belief of those people is a sin in itself).”

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological drama film based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana. The movie stars Prabhas as Raghava (Lord Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), Sunny Singh as Laxmana, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang (lord Hanuman). Released on June 16, the movie had a great start but later was criticized by the audience for its ‘tapori’ dialogues and poor VFX.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri who impressed the audience with his movie The Kashmir Files, is currently busy working on his upcoming film Vaccine War starring Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi among others. The filmmaker also has Delhi Files in the pipeline.

Read Vivek Agnihotri calls same sex marriage ‘a right', says it shouldn't be a crime: 'In a civilisation like Bharat...'