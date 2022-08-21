Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Vivek Agnihotri talks about 'dark alleys' of Bollywood, says 'you PR like a star, but you aren’t a star'

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnohotrii says 'what you see is not Bollywood. Real Bollywood is found in its dark alleys.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

Vivek Agnihotri talks about 'dark alleys' of Bollywood, says 'you PR like a star, but you aren’t a star'
Credit: File photo

On Sunday, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and narrated ‘an inside story’ of Bollywood. Each and every word written by the filmmaker touched netizens’ hearts. In his long note, he said ‘the real Bollywood is found in its dark alleys.'

He wrote, “I have now spent enough years in Bollywood to understand how it works. What you see is not Bollywood. Real Bollywood is found in its dark alleys. Its underbelly is so dark that it’s impossible for a common man to fathom. Let’s understand it.”

He continued, “In these dark alleys, you can find shattered dreams, trampled dreams, buried dreams. If Bollywood is a museum of tale nt, then it’s also a talent. It’s not about rejection. Anyone who comes here, knows that rejection I spart of deal. It’s humiliation and exploitation which shatters tender dreams, hopes and belief in any kind of humanity.”

He further said, “One can survive without food but to live without respect, self-worth and hope is impossible. No middle-class youngster grows up ever imagining to be in that situation. It hits so hard that instead of putting up a fight, one gives up. Lucky are those who go back home. Who stay on, break apart. Those who find some success but not the real one, get into drugs, alcohol and all kind of life-damaging stuff. Now they need money.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBI issues look out notice against Manish Sisodia amid Delhi liquor policy probe
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.