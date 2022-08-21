Vivek Agnihotri talks about 'dark alleys' of Bollywood, says 'you PR like a star, but you aren’t a star'

Credit: File photo

On Sunday, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and narrated ‘an inside story’ of Bollywood. Each and every word written by the filmmaker touched netizens’ hearts. In his long note, he said ‘the real Bollywood is found in its dark alleys.'

He wrote, “I have now spent enough years in Bollywood to understand how it works. What you see is not Bollywood. Real Bollywood is found in its dark alleys. Its underbelly is so dark that it’s impossible for a common man to fathom. Let’s understand it.”

He continued, “In these dark alleys, you can find shattered dreams, trampled dreams, buried dreams. If Bollywood is a museum of tale nt, then it’s also a talent. It’s not about rejection. Anyone who comes here, knows that rejection I spart of deal. It’s humiliation and exploitation which shatters tender dreams, hopes and belief in any kind of humanity.”

He further said, “One can survive without food but to live without respect, self-worth and hope is impossible. No middle-class youngster grows up ever imagining to be in that situation. It hits so hard that instead of putting up a fight, one gives up. Lucky are those who go back home. Who stay on, break apart. Those who find some success but not the real one, get into drugs, alcohol and all kind of life-damaging stuff. Now they need money.”