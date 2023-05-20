Search icon
Vivek Agnihotri mocks Orry's ‘working on myself’ remark, Gulshan Devaiah disagrees with him: 'Faltu mai logon ko...'

Gulshan Devaiah reacts to filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri mocking Orhan Awatramani aka Orry for his 'working on myself' remark.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 20, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

Recently a video of Orrhan Awatramani went viral on social media wherein he was finally seen revealing what he does for a living. His reply left netizens in splits. Reacting to it, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took a dig at him and mocked him for his 'working on myself remark'. Now Gulshan Devaiah has reacted to the filmmaker mocking Orry

On Friday, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri shared the video of Orhan Awatramani also known as Orry which is going viral on social media and wrote, “The hardest working man of Bollywood. Ise kehte hain asli struggle (this is called real struggle).” 

Gulshan Devaiah reacted to Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet and commented, “Everyone regardless of socio-economic standing has their fair share of struggles. Everyone also has their fair share of privileges. It’s generally a trend to take a shit on the ones who are more privileged than us. We forget that there are people who are less ..much less privileged than us in life. Faltu me logon ko low hanging fruit mat khilao my good sir.” Netizens agreed with Gulshan. One of the comments read, "Kitna free rehte ho Gulshan, it's fun to read your replies." Another wrote, "Most sensible thing to say. you are my favorite now." another said, "Gulshan brother is best." another fan wrote, "

The viral video is from Orhan Awatramani’s interview with Cosmopolitan India and he could be heard saying, “I am working very hard” When the interviewer asked if he is a 9-5 job boy, Orry replied, “No I meant I am working on myself. I go to the gym, sometimes I do Yoga and massage. You know I am working but on myself.” 

Orhan Awatramani who is also known as Orry has a luxurious lifestyle and is often seen gracing the star-studded events in Bollywood. According to an interview, Orhan described his profession as “singer, songwriter, fashion designer, creative director, fashion stylist, executive assistant, shopper, buyer, a football player, art curator.” However, his LinkedIn profile says that he is a special project manager at Reliance Industries Limited. 

Gulshan Deviah is currently seen in the movie 8 A.m. Metro which was released on May 19 in theatres. The film also stars Saiyami Kher and is directed by Raj Rachakonda. He is also seen in the web series Dahaad starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, and Sohum Shah among others. 

