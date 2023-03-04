Search icon
Vivek Agnihotri, Kangana Ranaut react to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma made the holy visit to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Saturday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 06:59 PM IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Ujjain Temple/File photo

The cricketer Virat Kohli and his actor-wife Anushka Sharma visited the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city early on Saturday, March 4, and offered prayers to Lord Shiva. The former Indian cricket team skipper and his wife performed the 'bhasma aarti' at 4 am. The couple sat at the Nandi hall of the temple for around 30 minutes. They also performed 'panchamrit pujan abhishek' in the sanctum sanctorum.

Clad in dhoti, Kohli was seen sporting sandalwood paste on his forehead and wearing 'rudraksh' garlands, while Sharma was dressed in a light pink-coloured saree. They spent more than an hour at the temple. Their videos and pictures from the temple darshan went viral on social media. 

Now, actress Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri have reacted to Virat and Anushka's temple visit.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared their video, called them 'power couple', and wrote, "Such a good example this power couple is setting, not only it brings them the blessings of Mahakaal but also in some way it glorifies the Dharma and a civilisation, which is built on Sanatana. Also on micro level this increases tourism in the temple/state and over all helps the nation with its self-esteem and economy both."

Ranaut

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri too took to his Twitter, shared their video, and wrote, "I remember a lot of tweet-diggers had trolled a young Virat Kohli when he had said jokingly “do I look like pooja paath types. People change. And it’s a great thing. Because change is another name of a meaningful life.".

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is all set for India's fourth test against Australia at Ahmedabad from March 9 to March 13. India is leading the 2023 Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. On the other hand, Anushka is set to make her Bollywood comeback with a cricket-based film Chaka Xpress in which she will be seen portraying the former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

READ | 'Ab century marega': Top 10 funny memes as Virat Kohli visits Mahakal temple in Ujjain with Anushka Sharma

