Vivek Agnihotri issues clarification over his ‘colorful star’ tweet, says it was not about Ranveer Singh

File Photo

Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently tweeted “colourful star” received 10+ awards ‘despite both of his films being disasters & rejected by the audience’. The Kashmir Files director said he was ‘shocked to see how Bollywood Awards Mafia works’.

However, as soon as he tweeted, Netizens assumed that he was indirectly taking a dig at Ranveer Singh. Now, as per the Hindustan Times report, The Kashmir Files director clarified that he was not talking about Ranveer Singh. He stated, “Ranveer is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in the industry. But then, one should be awarded for good acting, not when one is not doing anything or any great film. Here, I would like to mention that it is not Ranveer Singh. It is not about him. It is about the way these award events function.”

He added, “I don’t care who gets the award. My only contention is that these are all fofor-salewards. Anybody who has the money and power can buy it. Or somebody who is attending gets an award. I don’t understand why it is called an award function, it should just be called a festival or a get-together.”

He further added, “They are giving such a bad name to our country, look at the kinds of awards they give, and how they do it. It is shameful. Cinema, which should actually make the brand India stronger, is actually demeaning it. Every single award has 10-12 people, all those friends of each other. They are seen everywhere, as if nobody exists in this industry. If we don’t change the way Bollywood is going, there will be nothing left to give any awards to.”

READ: Director Vivek Agnihotri mocks Ranveer Singh over Jayeshbhai Jordaar's failure, says 'why would people...'

For the unversed, earlier, this week, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "I was shocked to know how the Bollywood Awards Mafia works. For example, this year one colourful Star managed to get all 10+ awards despite both of his films being disasters & rejected by the audience. This shows how corrupt & ‘for sale’ is the Awards Mafia. But Bollywood is silent.”