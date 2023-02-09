Vivek Agnihotri hits back at Prakash Raj slamming The Kashmir Files: 'Film has given sleepless nights to Urban Naxals'

Vivek Agnihotri-Prakash Raj

After Prakash Raj slammed Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files as a 'propaganda film,' the director has hit back at the actor. On Wednesday, a video of Raj went viral, where he was sharing his views about the failure of boycott 'bigots' against Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster Pathaan.

On Thursday, Vivek Agnihotri hit back at Prakash Raj, and called him 'Andhkaar Raj.' On his Twitter, Vivek shared the video, and wrote, "A small, people’s film #TheKashmirFiles has given sleepless nights to #UrbanNaxals so much that one of their Pidi is troubled even after one year, calling its viewer’s barking dogs. And Mr. Andhkaar Raj, how can I get Bhaskar, she/he is all yours. Forever.":



On Wednesday, Prakash Raj went to an event in Kerala where he talked about Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan's success. "These idiots, bigots who wanted to ban Pathaan, did not run Modi’s film (PM Narendra Modi) for Rs 30 crore. They are just you know... barking, won’t bite. Sound pollution."

While speaking about Vivek Agnihotri’s film, he stated, “The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it. Shameless. International jury spits on them. The director is still asking 'why I am not getting Oscar?'. He will not even get a Bhaskar. I tell you because there is a sensitive media out there. Here you can do a propaganda film."

Recently, Anupam Kher opened up about RRR securing nominations at The Oscars, and why The Kashmir Files couldn't survive the race. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science revealed the final list of contenders, and RRR's Naatu Naatu will be competing under the Best Original Song category.

For the unversed, THe Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Kantara were shortlisted for nominations at the 93rd Academy Awards, but they failed to secure a nomination. However, apart from RRR, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers secured nominations for the 95th Academy Awards.