Vivek Agnihotri hits back at Anurag Kashyap's reaction on PM Modi's warning against 'unnecessary remarks' on films

ANurag Kashyap v Vivek Agnihotri

Anurag Kashyap thinks that PM Narendra Modi's warning to his party workers against commenting on films is 'too late' now. Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to Anurag's views about PM on his Twitter

Agnihotri and Kashyap are often at loggerheads. Thus, when Kashyap said 'mob went out of hand,' Vivek shared his thoughts about him on his Twitter, on his social media account, he tweeted, "Audience is ‘mob’ now? Wow! Wow! Wow!"

Audience is ‘mob’ now?

Wow! Wow! Wow! pic.twitter.com/M1MF3FjegC — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 20, 2023

On Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi highlighted a series of dos and don'ts for his party leaders. In his message, PM Modi warned his party members and asked them to refrain from making 'unnecessary comments' on irrelevant subjects like movies. Modi took a strong call against boycott culture. Although PM's message met with some positive feedback, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took a hit on it.

Anurag recently attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. During the press conference, Anurag was asked to comment on the support of the prime minister for the fraternity. Without thinking about it much, Anurag said, "Woh agar 4 saal phele keh dete toh wakiye fark padta. Abhi toh mujhe nahi lagta ki koi... apne logo ko koi kabu kar paata hai. Cheezein haath se bahar se nikli hui hai. Abhi aisa nahi hai ki koi kisi ki sunega (If this action would have been taken four years ago, it would have made an impact. Now things are out of control. No one will listen to it now)."

Kashyap further continued, "Jab aap prejudice ko empower karte ho silence se, jab aap hatred ko empower karte hai silence se... aur woh ab itni zyada empower ho chuki hai, takatwar ban chuki hai. Woh mob bahar nikla chuka hai. (When you empower prejudice and hatred, the mob gets encouraged, and now it has become powerful)." Vivek's The Kashmir Files was re-released on January 19. Whereas Anurag's next Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat will release in cinemas on February 3.