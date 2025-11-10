FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Vivek Agnihotri discusses 'who is killing Bollywood', takes dig at 'paid PR, paparazzi, airport spotting, and...'

The director of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri, posted on his Instagram, discussing the dwindling fate of Bollywood.

IANS

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 07:24 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Vivek Agnihotri discusses 'who is killing Bollywood', takes dig at 'paid PR, paparazzi, airport spotting, and...'
Vivek Agnihotri
Director Vivek Agnihotri, who recently delivered the massive box-office debacle ‘The Bengal Files’, is reflecting on the collective failure of Bollywood as an industry.

On Sunday, the director took to his Instagram and shared a carousel post of AI-generated art. The template of the AI-creative was the film poster from a bygone era. In the pictures, he spoke about what has “killed” Bollywood.

The post read, “Who is killing Bollywood? Cinema isn’t dying, it’s being murdered. Cast: Paid PR, paparazzi, spotting, wedding dances, brand endorsements, Insta posts”.

He then treaded into the territory of artificial intelligence and mulled over how Bollywood is handling the technology that AI offers. He wrote, “AI VS BOLLYWOOD? OTTs/studios are testing AI-generated Ramayana, Mahabharat, Al films. Teenagers are hosting AI film festivals. While Bollywood makes selfies”.

He further mentioned that Bollywood stars are busy posting fake box-office numbers, walking airport ramps, and dancing at paid award shows.

He then gave a contrasting account of how Hollywood tackled the AI crisis vis-à-vis Bollywood. He went on, “When Hollywood writers faced this, they went on a 148-day strike to protect imagination itself. In Bollywood? Here, no guilds. No outrage. No debate. No worries”.

He continued, “Cinema isn’t dying. It's being murdered. By apathy, PR, and selfies. Can cinema be soft power? India wants to lead the world. But no nation leads without leading in imagination. Al won't replace artistes. It'll replace the lazy. The real question isn't ‘Will cinema survive?’ It's, ‘Do we still remember how to dream? And, how to fight for our dreams?”.

He wrote in the caption, “Who is killing Bollywood? What are your views?”. The debate of AI in Bollywood has been brewing up for quite some time. But the industry seems to be undeterred.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
