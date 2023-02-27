Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Vivek Agnihotri dedicates The Kashmir Files' Zee Cine Awards wins to murdered Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma

Vivek Agnihotri dedicated the recent awards to Kashmiri pandit who was killed by terrorists on Sunday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

Vivek Agnihotri dedicates The Kashmir Files' Zee Cine Awards wins to murdered Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma
Vivek Agnihotri-The Kashmir Files

On Sunday, Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial The Kashmir Files won four awards at Zee Cine Awards 2023. Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty-starrer won Best Film, Best Screenplay. Anupam Kher also won Viewer's Choice Best Actor, and Chinmay Mandlekar also bagged a trophy under Best Actor in Negative role category.

On the same day, a Hindu man has been shot dead in the Pulwama district by terrorists. The man was surrounded by terrorists and shot dead on Sunday, February 26, which is the anniversary of the Balakot airstrike.

Terrorists shot dead a man aged about 40 years in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district Sunday, police said. The victim was identified as Sanjay Sharma, a resident of the Achan area in the south Kashmir district, they said, adding that the incident took place at around 11 am.

Vivek Agnihotri accepted the awards and dedicated them to Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma  Vivek shared a photo from the award ceremony, posing with the trophy, and captioned it by saying, "ANNOUNCEMENT & GRATITUDE: People’s film #TheKashmirFiles won Best Film, Best Screenplay, Best Actor & Best Actor in Negative role awards at #ZeeCineAwards2023." He further dedicated the honours to the departed soul, and wrote, "We dedicate this award to martyr Sanjay Sharma who sacrificed his life to religious terrorism yesterday in Kashmir." 

Here's the tweet

Soon after the post, several users congratulated the director. A netizen added, "Thank you for dedicating this award to our Martyr Sanjay Sharma ji." Another netizen suggested, "Sir please make more movies on this subject!!! Please think more, please think about. the contract - now and before ( article 370 removal)." 

The Kashmir Files is the second instalment from Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's Files Franchise. The first instalment was The Tashkent Files (2019). The blockbuster success of The Kashmir Files will be followed by The Delhi Files. But, before The Delhi Files, Vivek will bring The Vaccine War in 2023. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Top 5 all-time highest run scorers in ODI World Cup history
XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her sexy moves in viral videos
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra steal our hearts with their dreamy attires, see pics
Discover top 6 most beautiful places to celebrate Holi in India
Streaming This Week: Mission Majnu, Chhatriwali, Dhamaka, binge-watch these OTT films and shows
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 618 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.