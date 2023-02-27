Vivek Agnihotri dedicates The Kashmir Files' Zee Cine Awards wins to murdered Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma

Vivek Agnihotri-The Kashmir Files

On Sunday, Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial The Kashmir Files won four awards at Zee Cine Awards 2023. Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty-starrer won Best Film, Best Screenplay. Anupam Kher also won Viewer's Choice Best Actor, and Chinmay Mandlekar also bagged a trophy under Best Actor in Negative role category.

On the same day, a Hindu man has been shot dead in the Pulwama district by terrorists. The man was surrounded by terrorists and shot dead on Sunday, February 26, which is the anniversary of the Balakot airstrike.

Terrorists shot dead a man aged about 40 years in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district Sunday, police said. The victim was identified as Sanjay Sharma, a resident of the Achan area in the south Kashmir district, they said, adding that the incident took place at around 11 am.

Vivek Agnihotri accepted the awards and dedicated them to Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma Vivek shared a photo from the award ceremony, posing with the trophy, and captioned it by saying, "ANNOUNCEMENT & GRATITUDE: People’s film #TheKashmirFiles won Best Film, Best Screenplay, Best Actor & Best Actor in Negative role awards at #ZeeCineAwards2023." He further dedicated the honours to the departed soul, and wrote, "We dedicate this award to martyr Sanjay Sharma who sacrificed his life to religious terrorism yesterday in Kashmir."

Here's the tweet

Soon after the post, several users congratulated the director. A netizen added, "Thank you for dedicating this award to our Martyr Sanjay Sharma ji." Another netizen suggested, "Sir please make more movies on this subject!!! Please think more, please think about. the contract - now and before ( article 370 removal)."

The Kashmir Files is the second instalment from Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's Files Franchise. The first instalment was The Tashkent Files (2019). The blockbuster success of The Kashmir Files will be followed by The Delhi Files. But, before The Delhi Files, Vivek will bring The Vaccine War in 2023.