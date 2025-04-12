Vivek Agnihotri discusses why Bollywood is getting destroyed, cites the absence of Indie filmmakers, the need for innovations, creating opportunities for stars and newcomers, and giving voice to filmmakers.

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri discusses Bollywood's downfall without hesitation. While speaking to DNA India exclusively, Vivek decodes what is lacking in the Indian film industry and what should be done to bring back the glorious days. On April 7, The Kashmir Files director penned an open letter to Piyush Goyal (Minister of Commerce and Industry), seeking support and intervention to empower filmmakers by giving them incentives, home-grown platforms, and support for pushing new talents and established stars for innovations.

Ask Vivek what made him write an open letter, he asserts, "Agar ek jahaaz doob raha hai, aur uske captain ko fark nahi padta, ya kisi majboori woh kuch nahi kar rahe toh iska matlab jo baki log hai woh isse apni destiny samaj le (If a ship is sinking and its captain is not bothered or he is not doing anything, then it doesn't mean that the other people will consider their destiny). I first wrote a piece on 'Why Bollywood is falling', and then I got inspired to write this open letter because Piyush (Goyal) ji spoke about startups. What can be a bigger startup than the film industry?" He further explains, "Entertainment is the biggest industry, and we're still not doing anything when it is getting collapsed." Vivek also adds that after penning the letter, he got a call from the minister, and he has assured to help the film industry. Vievk clarifies that Piyush's help isn't related to funding, but help in research, R&D, and innovations..

See Vivek's open letter

An Open Letter to the Hon’ble Minister Shri @PiyushGoyal ji. pic.twitter.com/waBsK2rUiv — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 7, 2025

In 2025, till now, Chhaava is the biggest hit of Bollywood. However, Vivek explains that one big hit film isn't sufficient enough for an industry to run. "Ek-adhi film chal jaane ko nahi bolte ki industry chal rahi hai. Ek Rs 600 crore ki film kar dene se koi leader nahi banta. Leader tab bante hai when you lead the film industry to new horizons (One does not become a leader by making a film worth Rs. 600 crores. I happen when you lead the film industry to new horizons). Earlier people like Raj Kapoor, Guru Dutt would bring new themes and new distribution strategies. Aaj kaha hai? Aap kya kar rahe ho?"

Adding more on the dark phase of the film industry, Vivek says, "Naye talents ko kaam milna chaiye. Agar aap nahi de rahe ho, toh jo established stars hai humare 30-40 saale se, unke saath toh kuch naya karna chaiye. Jaise aapne apna career 50 saal pehle shuru kiya, waise hi karoge toh kaha se industry chalegi. You innovate, renovate, bring new ideas, spend time on R&D. Uske begair kaise industry chalegi (New talents should get work. If you are not giving it, then we should do something new with the established stars. If you do the same stuff from 50 years, then how will the industry run? You innovate, renovate, bring new ideas, spend time on R&D. How will the industry survive without them?)."

The Tashkent Files director also criticises the dependency of filmmakers on foreign OTT platforms- Netflix and Prime. "Hum log East India company ki tarah ho gaye hai. Hum produce kar karke saare copyright do Ameican companies ko de rahe hai - Prime and Netflix. Jo directors film banate the, un sab ne aaj film banana chhod diya, is liye kyuki they're making content and selling it to these OTT giants and playing safe (We have become like East India companies. We are producing and giving all the copyrights to two American companies - Prime and Netflix. The directors who used to make films have all stopped making films today because they are making content and selling it to these OTT giants and playing safe)."

Also read: Shanthi Priya, Akshay Kumar's heroine in Saugandh, goes bald and the reason will make you happy

Vivek cites the lack of indie filmmakers and names Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Vikramaditya Motwane who are more interested in making content for digital space. "Koi compromise karna nahi chahta. Koi risk lena nahi chahta, is liye sab OTT mein gaye hai (No one wants to compromise. No one wants to take any risk, that is why everyone has gone to OTT)." On the work front, Vivek will soon bring The Delhi Files to cinemas.