Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's upcoming movie was announced to release on August 15, 2025, months before War 2's release date was fixed. However, now the film has been delayed, and the director explains the reason behind it.

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri was geared up to bring his anticipated The Delhi Files on Independence Day, August 15, 2025. However, DNA India has exclusively learn that the movie won't be releasing on the original date. The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter is the first part of the third instalment in the Files franchise. On October 3, 2024, Vivek announced the release date of August 15, 2025, for The Delhi Files. Months later, YRF announced their much-awaited War 2 on the same date, leading to a direct clash. This month, the makers of Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie also announced that they would be releasing their film on August 15. This made the festive weekend jam-packed with three big releases. However, Vivek confirms to DNA India that he won't bring his film on August 15.

During the recent conversation, Vivek asserts that The Delhi Files will most probably release in August, but won't come out on August 15. Explaining the reason for the delay, Vivek reveals that they're running behind schedule. "Humne last year announce kar di thi 15 August ki release date, lekin jab humne film shuru ki toh humare jo production designer the, Rajat Podar, unki death ho gayi. Toh humare plan postpone ho gaya. We are running behind schedule. I'm trying... toh dekhte hai abhi kya hota hai. Lekin agar 15 August nahi bhi hui toh uske aas-pass hi hoga, bahut zyada delay nahi hoga (We had announced 15 August as the release date last year, but when we started the film, our production designer, Rajat Podar, died. So our plan got postponed. So we are running behind schedule. I'm trying... let's see what happens now. But even if it doesn't happen on 15 August, it will happen around that time, there won't be much delay)."

Watch the teaser of The Delhi Files

Vivek assures that The Delhi Files won't be delayed much, and he's trying hard to bring it as close to the original schedule date. Ask him if he thinks that, in a way, the delay is a blessing in disguise, Vivek says, "The Delhi Files ke liye date is not important, the film is important. Yeh specific nahi hai ki iss date ko nahi aayegi, toh nahi chalegi. Diwali pe nahi aayi toh nahi chalegi. Christmas pe nahi aayi, toh nahi chalegi. Eid pe nahi aayi, toh nahi chalegi. Humara aisa kuch nahi hai. (For The Delhi Files, the date is not important; the film is. It is not specific that if it does not release on this date, it will not be a hit. If it does not release on Diwali, it will not be a hit. If it does not release on Christmas, it will not be a hit. If it does not release on Eid, it will not be a hit. We don't believe in that)."

Vivek concludes, "Humari film, film hai. Achi hai toh kisi bhi date pe aaeyegi toh chalegi, use kuch farq nahi padta. Date is not important, film is (Our film is a film. If it is good, it will work on any date. Date is not important, film is)." The Delhi Files is the third instalment after The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022).