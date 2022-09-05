Search icon
Vivek Agnihotri claims film's box office failure affects only stars and producers, says 'if Gandhi dynasty loses...'

In response to a Twitter user, Vivek Agnihotri discussed how technicians always receive their pay during the conversation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 07:48 PM IST

Vivek Agnihotri claims film's box office failure affects only stars and producers, says 'if Gandhi dynasty loses...'
File Photo

After Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri has remarked about an unsuccessful film affecting stars and producers. In response to a Twitter user, he discussed how technicians always receive their pay during the conversation.

The netizen had written, “I am not endorsing any boycott of bollywood. The industry employs millions of Indians as cameraman, technicians, artists, choreographer’s, make up artists and when we target the industry we target their livelihoods too. Absolutely crazy to do that.”

Whats-App-Image-2022-09-05-at-7-26-12-PM

He also added, “Suddenly everyone one on social media has decided to targets industries, jobs of people specially those who may difference of opinion with us. Then whats the difference between lonny left and us. Let us not try to become god almighty.”

Whats-App-Image-2022-09-05-at-7-26-40-PM

Replying to this, Vivek wrote, “You are wrong here. Flopping of a movie impacts only stars and producers. Technicians like cameraman or make up artists and crew get their salaries irrespective of a film’s BO performance. It’s like saying if Gandhi dynasty loses, farmers, labours and working class also loses.”

 Now, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, The Kashmir Files actor Pallavi Joshi dismissed this argument and said, “let me tell you one thing--no matter what happens, there won’t be a scenario where films will not be made. As long as films are made, people will get paid unless, of course, there is a pandemic again where everything comes to a standstill. But that is nature. But the film industry won’t be put under a lock and key. That’s a very Utopian thought. It hasn’t happened and will never happen.”

Also read: The Kashmir File star Pallavi Joshi says no crew member suffers due to Boycott Bollywood trend

She added, “to actually say that think about those 250 people who work on our films and what about their livelihood is a wrong argument. They have already been paid. After the release, it’s only the producer, the distributor, and the exhibitor that get stuck. Actors, technicians, all the daily wage workers have been paid by then.”

 

