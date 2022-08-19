Vivek Agnihotri claims Dobaaraa director Anurag Kashyap tried to 'sabotage' his film The Kashmir Files

Credit: File photo

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, in a recent interview, said that Dobaaraa director Anurag Kashyap tried to ‘sabotage’ his film The Kashmir Files. Recently, Anurag had said that he wouldn’t want Agnihotri’s film to be announced as India’s official entry for the Oscars.

Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumar starrer The Kashmir Files was a massive hit. The film was released earlier this year and is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. While speaking to India Today, Vivek claimed that Bollywood always had a problem his film. He said, “There have been ideological differences in Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan was in Congress, Dharamendra in BJP, Jaya Bachchan was in Samajwadi Party but still people have worked beautifully with each other. But here the problem with The Kashmir Files is that certain section of Bollywood, media and a whole lot of other places didn't want this film to be made. Once it got made, they didn't want it to be released. Once it released, they didn't want it to be successful. And now they are coming out and saying it shouldn't go for Oscars.”

For the unversed, while talking about the SS Rajamouli-directed RRR's impact on the West, Kashyap told Galatta Plus, "The west sees RRR differently than what we see, and they have loved RRR. If RRR becomes India's selection, 99% it might get nominated at the Academy Awards. That's the impact RRR has had on the world of Hollywood. India might actually have a nomination in the final five, if RRR is the film that we pick. I don’t know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not Kashmir Files."

Vivek Agnihotri later reacted strongly to this statement and called Anurag a part of the 'genocide-denier lobby of Bollywood' as his film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in 1990. Sharing a news piece that carried this information on his Twitter account, Vivek tweeted, "IMPORTANT: The vicious, GENOCIDE-DENIER lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of #Dobaaraa."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anurag Kashyap's next film Dobaaraa headlined by Taapsee Pannu has been released on August 19.