Vivek Agnihotri celebrates Deepika Padukone presenting an award at Oscars 2023, netizens ask 'aapko nahi bulaaya'

In a proud moment for Indian cinema, Deepika Padukone will be presenting an award at the Oscars 2023 on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The film fraternity, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, and her fans have congratulated the actress since last night's announcement.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri also reacted to Deepika's achievement calling it "the year of Indian cinema" as he took to Twitter and wrote, "While travelling with #TheKashmirFiles in USA & overwhelming response of Americans, I had said that now everyone wants to increase their footprint in India. India is now the most lucrative, safe and growing market of the world. This is the year of Indian cinema. #AchcheDin".

This comes as a surprise since the filmmaker has always been critical of Bollywood stars and even took a dig at Deepika and Shah Rukh's recent track Besharam Rang, when he shared a video on his Twitter that slammed Bollywood for promoting the rape culture with the Pathaan song being played in the background.

Thus, netizens are calling out Vivek Agnihotri for his hypocrisy and poking fun at him asking questions such as why he hasn't been invited to the Oscars, when he was wrongly quoting in January that The Kashmir Files has been shortlisted for the awards, whereas the fact was that his film had only become eligible among 300 other films. A Twitter user asked him, "Aapko nahi bulaya? (Didn't they invite you?)", while another added, "Hypocrisy ki limit hoti hai Sir (Sir, this is the heights of hypocrisy)".

Meanwhile, The Academy released the list of the first set of presenters at the 95th edition of the annual ceremony on Thursday night, which also included other popular Hollywood stars like Samuel L Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Riz Ahmed, Zoe Saldana, and Jennifer Connelly among others.



