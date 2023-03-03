Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Vivek Agnihotri celebrates Deepika Padukone presenting an award at Oscars 2023, netizens ask 'aapko nahi bulaaya'

Here's how Vivek Agnihotri reacted to Deepika Padukone becoming one of the presenters at the Oscars 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 05:09 PM IST

Vivek Agnihotri celebrates Deepika Padukone presenting an award at Oscars 2023, netizens ask 'aapko nahi bulaaya'
Vivek Agnihotri-Deepika Padukone/File photos

In a proud moment for Indian cinema, Deepika Padukone will be presenting an award at the Oscars 2023 on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The film fraternity, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, and her fans have congratulated the actress since last night's announcement.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri also reacted to Deepika's achievement calling it "the year of Indian cinema" as he took to Twitter and wrote, "While travelling with #TheKashmirFiles in USA & overwhelming response of Americans, I had said that now everyone wants to increase their footprint in India. India is now the most lucrative, safe and growing market of the world. This is the year of Indian cinema. #AchcheDin".

This comes as a surprise since the filmmaker has always been critical of Bollywood stars and even took a dig at Deepika and Shah Rukh's recent track Besharam Rang, when he shared a video on his Twitter that slammed Bollywood for promoting the rape culture with the Pathaan song being played in the background.

Thus, netizens are calling out Vivek Agnihotri for his hypocrisy and poking fun at him asking questions such as why he hasn't been invited to the Oscars, when he was wrongly quoting in January that The Kashmir Files has been shortlisted for the awards, whereas the fact was that his film had only become eligible among 300 other films. A Twitter user asked him, "Aapko nahi bulaya? (Didn't they invite you?)", while another added, "Hypocrisy ki limit hoti hai Sir (Sir, this is the heights of hypocrisy)".

Meanwhile, The Academy released the list of the first set of presenters at the 95th edition of the annual ceremony on Thursday night, which also included other popular Hollywood stars like Samuel L Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Riz Ahmed, Zoe Saldana, and Jennifer Connelly among others.

READ | Deepika Padukone to join Dwayne Johnson, Samuel L Jackson as presenter at Oscars 2023, fans say 'Indians are slaying'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sleep better tonight: 5 types of tea that can improve your sleep quality
Step inside Mukesh Ambani’s sea-facing ultra-luxurious Dubai villa worth Rs 650 crore
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Ash Wednesday explained: Meaning, history and traditions of the holy day
Holi 2023: Know how different states, cultures celebrate festival of colours across India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pune-bound AirAsia flight suffers bird-hit, makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.