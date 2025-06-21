Vivek Agnihotri has slammed John Abraham and shared how he faced challenges while working with him in Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.

In 2007, Vivek Agnihotri directed the sports drama Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, which featured John Abraham, Bipasha Basu, Arshad Warsi, and Boman Irani in the leading roles. In his recent interview, the filmmaker recalled the challenges he faced while making the film. Though he didn't explicitly mentioned Abraham, Vivek said that he was extremely dissatisfied with his work.



Vivek Agnihotri on how John Abraham was cast in Goal

Talking to Dainik Bhaskar, The Kashmir Files director said, "The entire ecosystem is dependent on an incompetent, very mediocre actor’s intelligence. How the marketing should be done, who should be on the poster. Everyone was like, 'Let’s take John, he is a footballer.' That’s how he became a part of the film." He added that he had no problem with casting John, but he observed that by the time they started shooting the film, other actors such as Arshad Warsi and Raj Zutshi had become very good at football because of the training, but John didn't.

Vivek Agnihotri slams John Abraham

"In all of John’s scenes, we had to shoot his face and feet separately. If someone tells me 'reduce my dialogues', why? Because you can’t say them at once? You can’t say five lines of dialogues in rhythm at once. This is your problem. Then why are you taking so much money?", the director concluded.

Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal budget and box office

Made in Rs 18 crore, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal received negative reviews from the audiences and critics. The film flopped at the box office as it earned just Rs 14 crore net in India and grossed Rs 21 crore worldwide. The sports drama was produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner UTV Motion Pictures.

Vivek Agnihotri's next release

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri's next release is the political drama The Bengal Files. The Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavi Joshi-starrer is slated to release in cinemas on September 5. The film will clash at the box office with Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Baaghi 4 at the box office.

