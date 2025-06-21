BOLLYWOOD
Vivek Agnihotri has slammed John Abraham and shared how he faced challenges while working with him in Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.
In 2007, Vivek Agnihotri directed the sports drama Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, which featured John Abraham, Bipasha Basu, Arshad Warsi, and Boman Irani in the leading roles. In his recent interview, the filmmaker recalled the challenges he faced while making the film. Though he didn't explicitly mentioned Abraham, Vivek said that he was extremely dissatisfied with his work.
Vivek Agnihotri on how John Abraham was cast in Goal
Talking to Dainik Bhaskar, The Kashmir Files director said, "The entire ecosystem is dependent on an incompetent, very mediocre actor’s intelligence. How the marketing should be done, who should be on the poster. Everyone was like, 'Let’s take John, he is a footballer.' That’s how he became a part of the film." He added that he had no problem with casting John, but he observed that by the time they started shooting the film, other actors such as Arshad Warsi and Raj Zutshi had become very good at football because of the training, but John didn't.
Vivek Agnihotri slams John Abraham
"In all of John’s scenes, we had to shoot his face and feet separately. If someone tells me 'reduce my dialogues', why? Because you can’t say them at once? You can’t say five lines of dialogues in rhythm at once. This is your problem. Then why are you taking so much money?", the director concluded.
Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal budget and box office
Made in Rs 18 crore, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal received negative reviews from the audiences and critics. The film flopped at the box office as it earned just Rs 14 crore net in India and grossed Rs 21 crore worldwide. The sports drama was produced by Ronnie Screwvala under his banner UTV Motion Pictures.
Vivek Agnihotri's next release
Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri's next release is the political drama The Bengal Files. The Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavi Joshi-starrer is slated to release in cinemas on September 5. The film will clash at the box office with Tiger Shroff, Sonam Bajwa, and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Baaghi 4 at the box office.
READ | When Amitabh Bachchan broke his silence on why Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor's engagement was called off: 'If I may be brutally honest...'
Meta announces this new feature on WhatsApp, will help businesses in visibility, know more details
Vivek Agnihotri calls this actor 'incompetent, mediocre', says he couldn't even say five lines of dialogue in...
Former HDFC chairman Deepak Parekh reveals BIG secret about ex-ICICI chairman Chandra Kochhar, 'That was your offer...'
Yashasvi Jaiswal surpasses legendary Don Bradman's record, becomes first player in the world to...
Indian railways take BIG step, reduce waiting list tickets to..., know which trains, coaches are included, more details inside
This is the only railway station in world which has no entry or exit gate, no ticket window, reason is..., it is located in...
Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic note on sufferings in life goes viral: 'You will continue to suffer if...'
Passengers block aisle to play cards in flight, viral video sparks outrage, netizens say 'Nothing to be proud of...'
Meet IPS officer, super cop who brought back child rape accused to India from Saudi Arabia, cracked UPSC exam at the age of 22 with AIR..., she is...
Not Ranveer-Deepika, Ranbir-Alia, Vicky-Katrina; this Bollywood pair has been named Fit India Couple on International Yoga Day
Not Samsung, TSMC or NVIDIA, this company is behind AI advancements, smartphones with latest technology, know details
IND vs ENG: KL Rahul's unique welcome to Rishabh Pant in dressing room goes viral, watch
Meet Maharaja of Jaipur Sawai Padmanabh Singh's girlfriend, who currently lives in 300-years-old City Palace Jaipur, she is descendant of King..., she is from...
Donald Trump invited Pakistan army chief Asim Munir for lunch instead of Shehbaz Sharif due to this reason, US President wants to do business in...
Meet woman who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, took 3-year gap, but could not become IAS, now works as..., her name is...
Amid declining sales in Europe, China, Elon Musk’s Tesla to open showroom in India at this date, know prices, other details
Former England skipper 'staggered' by Ben Stokes' decision to bowl first against India at Headingley
This move by Modi govt after Pahalgam terror attack gives big tension to bankrupt Pakistan, Islamabad desperately looking for new buyers to sell this product, it is...
This controversial film faced protests, was withdrawn from theatres, re-released later; its ending was changed because...
Sunil Gavaskar makes big prediction on Yashasvi Jaiswal after his maiden Test century in England
Meet Israel's richest man, served as intelligence officer in Israeli Air Force, now runs multi-million dollar business, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is...
Meet Karun Nair's wife who is as beautiful as any Bollywood actress, converted to Hinduism for love, her name is..., she works as...
Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan says Aishwarya Rai will not have a successful career in Hollywood because..., Abhishek Bachchan adds...
Amid CBI probe over Air India plane crash, more troubles for airline after sacking two cabin crew, Employees’ Guild’s BIG allegation of...
Pakistan nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize, US President says he won't get it for 'stopping' Indo-Pak war due to...
Vietnam officially joins BRICS as 'Partner Country': Know why it is important
Indian Based SMM Panel with Rupees Currency A Detailed Review
Not Nargis Fakhri, this actress was Imtiaz Ali's first choice opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Rockstar, she was dropped because...
Amid Iran Israel War, Ayatollah Khamenei’s 2013 social media posts counseling men on marriage go viral, netizens call him...
India's close friend announces upgraded version of this dangerous assault rifle, will give big challenge to..., not AK-47, it is...
Rishabh Pant achieves BIG milestone, breaks MS Dhoni's record to become Asia's...
Iran-Israel War: US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement on 'European initiative', says, 'Iran don't want to speak to ....'
Meet woman, former IT engineer, left lucrative corporate job in US to start unique business with only Rs 1 lakh, it is now worth Rs..., business is...
Meet actor, who has 0 hits in 12 years, last film didn't earn even Rs 2 crore, still worth Rs 1200 crore, left India to stay in...
Neeraj Chopra wins Paris Diamond League, beats Germany's Julian Weber with a massive throw of...
Israel-Iran war becomes big worry for this UP city, could impact trade worth Rs 600 crore, local traders fear..., it is globally known for...
This woman gave an heir to India’s richest royal family after 400 years, has property worth Rs 80000 crore, she is married to…, her name is...
Amid Israel-Iran war, these 3 big fears are haunting Pakistan supporter Turkey, Erdogan says they are...
Amitabh Bachchan has massive net worth of Rs 1600 crore, his fees is..., he has investments in...; know his sources of income here
Meet man, son of farmer who lived in mud house, battled extreme poverty, cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer with AIR..., he is from...
Video: Flight carrying 290 Indian nationals lands in Delhi amid Indian government's ongoing Operation Sindhu, two more rescue flights from Iran to land on...
Iran: Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 strikes country, tremors felt in Tehran amid war with Israel
Iran-Israel war: Iran is largest producer of THIS world's most expensive spice, India ranks no. 2, it is...
Summer Solstice 2025: Why June 21 will be longest day, how it's celebrated around world
Son of Sardaar 2: Not Mrunal Thakur, but this actress to play Ajay Devgn's wife, she's Punjabi superstar, not Sonam Bajwa, but...
Man in UK was told his stomach pain was due to stress, he died months later because of...
'“I believe in imbalance': Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta talks about working 16-hour days, missing his daughter’s childhood, rejects work...
Iran-Israel War: IDF Chief Zamir issues BIG statement, says, 'Israelis must prepare for...'
A major international airport in THIS country is sinking into the sea, reason will leave you shocked, it is located in...
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill centuries and Rishabh Pant's fifty power India to 359/3 at stumps
Sitaare Zameen Par box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan makes solid comeback, takes double-digit opening despite low advance booking, film earns...
Viral video: Elderly couple’s enjoys motorcycle ride together, internet calls the, 'desi Jack and Rose'
DNA TV Show: Israel, US underestimated Iran's military power? IRGC commander says, 'Tehran showed merely 30 per cent of...'
IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill overtakes Virat Kohli in record books with century against England, only behind Rohit Sharma on THIS list
Iran Israel war: Israel claims Iranian ballistic missiles hit children's centre in Beersheba, says, 'When the world asks...'
ABCD actress Lauren Gottlieb ties the knot with longtime beau... in Italy, he is a...: 'I just kept reminding myself to...'
International Yoga Day 2025: Date, theme, history, significance and more
Meet man who became world's second richest man after Elon Musk overnight, earned Rs 3464355248000 in a week, now boasts net worth of Rs..., he is...
RJ Mahvash HITS back at trolls claiming 'Yuzi bhai ne iska career bana diya'; reveals her equation with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal: 'I'm super-proud...'
This man married and divorced the same woman 4 times within 37 days just to get...
Watch: Ben Stokes' hilarious reaction to Rishabh Pant's boundary goes viral
Karisma Kapoor's son will be successor of Sunjay Kapur's Rs 10000 crore empire after his death? Here's what Indian law says
Man with live-in partner, child proposes to AI chatbot, it says...; his reaction will leave you shocked
IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal slams century in 1st Test, joins elite list featuring Sachin Tendulkar
SHOCKING!: Ex-RAW head congratulates Pakistan Army chief, praises Asim Munir for...
Uric acid levels too high? Know the causes, symptoms and ways to control
Viral video: Sudhanshu Pandey slams Apoorva Mukhija for insulting Ashish Vidyarthi, calls Gen-Z like her 'curse to society': 'This is bull***t'
Iran-Israel War: Iran's BIG appeal to India as Israel continues strikes on Tehran, says, 'Any ceasefire is useless...'
IND vs ENG: Karun Nair achieves unique milestone in Leeds Test; joins Jaydev Unadkat, Dinesh Karthik in elite list
This actor did 300 films, worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, still didn't have money to buy drinking water, was called…, pleaded son for…, name is..
Not Elon Musk, meet CEO who is planning to leave his net worth of over Rs 1200000000000 for his 100 children, he is...
Will you feel ashamed for speaking English? Amit Shah says..., Rahul Gandhi retorts by saying...
'I had become naked...': Meet actress who became superstar after marriage, never wore deep neck blouse, short skirts, cried after…, her name is..
Iran Israel War: Tehran takes BIG step for Indian citizens stranded in Iran, allows...
Temba Bavuma suffers BIG setback days after winning WTC final against Australia
Asia’s cleanest village has 94% literacy, It is located in..., not Japan, South Korea, Singapore
Meet girl whose father works in tea stall, mother in firecracker factory, secures Aerospace Engineering seat at IIT Bombay, she is from...
IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin's wife Prithi shares emotional post ahead of Headingley Test, terms it 'mixed feelings'
Meet actor who beat Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, film's premiere reached 5.4 crore viewers, earned Rs 800 crore in Hindi, name is..., movie is..
Iran-Israel War: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hiding in underground bunker? Forensic clues reveal...
SHOCKING! Premanand Maharaj falls prey to AI as his controversial deepfake picture goes viral, ashram says...
Who taught Keshav Mittal? Viral video of NEET AIR 7 topper leaves internet confused
WATCH: As PM Modi lands in Bihar, Lalu Yadav predicts his rally with humorous forecast, says 'Aaj hogi Bihar me jumlon ki baarish...'
Who fixed Donald Trump-Asim Munir meeting? Know Pakistan-born man who praises Narendra Modi
IND vs ENG: Yograj Singh makes big statement on skipper Shubman Gill over his captaincy debut
Bad news for employees of THIS tech giant, says relocate or resign in 60 days, not Google, Meta, Microsoft, TCS
Shubman Gill creates history; surpasses MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli to achieve THIS huge milestone in Test cricket
Israel-Iran War: Has Iron Dome failed? Missiles landing at Beer Sheva, Haifa, Tel Aviv expose air defence system
Not Aamir Khan, this actor was first choice for Taare Zameen Par, superstar 'didn't allow' director to meet him because…, his name is...
Viral video: Adorable tiger cubs playing in win hearts online, netizens say 'children playing kabaddi'
'He shouldn't have...': Sachin Tendulkar makes BIG statement on Virat Kohli's Test retirement
Easy weight loss hacks: Can drinking water really help you lose weight? Know what experts suggest
This mantra helps Google CEO Sundar Pichai stay calm under pressure: 'The higher up you...'
Meet Charulata beautiful wife of Rajasthan Royals star, who works as...; know their love story
Air India plane crash: What happens when Black Box is damaged? Will govt send it abroad for analysis?
World’s largest password leak: 16 billion login credentials leaked, sensitive data from Apple, Google, Facebook, Telegram now...
Pakistan's Deputy PM makes BIG statement on ceasefire with India after Operation Sindoor, says, 'Asked India for ceasefire when...'
What is Bazball in cricket? Know everything about highly trending word during IND vs ENG Test series
Days after Ahmedabad Plane crash, another Air India flight returning to Delhi from Pune cancelled due to THIS reason
IND vs ENG: Why are India-England players wearing black armbands on Day 1 in Leeds Test?