Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Vivek Agnihotri asks 'is Bollywood blind?' Mentions success of small budgets films Karthikeya 2, Kantara

Vivek Agnihotri questioned the economics of Bollywood's big players, and asked why they can't learn from the biggest money-spinners' films.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 06:27 AM IST

Vivek Agnihotri asks 'is Bollywood blind?' Mentions success of small budgets films Karthikeya 2, Kantara
Karthikeya 2-Vivek Agnihotri, Kantara
The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has made another statement about the changing trends of Indian cinema and questioned whether Bollywood is deaf or dumb not to understand it. Vivek's film, R Madhavan's Rocketry, Nikhil Siddhartha's Karthikeya 2, and Rishab Shetty's latest Kannada blockbuster Kantara have set new benchmarks and records. 
 
All the films mentioned above worked on the basis of their merit, and positive word of mouth. These movies were not made on a large scale, and neither it was marketed heavily. However, they created history after the release. Vivek took this analysis to Twitter and stated that the landing cost of these films is under 75 crore. He questioned the thinking of the biggest Bollywood producers and advised them indirectly to wake up and smell the coffee. What Vivek is trying to say is that one doesn't need to produce films on a large scale, back expensive films or spend crores on stars. Just invest in the correct story, in a vision that aims to deliver something unique to its audience. 
 
 
On his Twitter, Vivek wrote, "4 small films with no stars, no marketing or distribution support - #TheKashmirFiles, #Kartikeya2, #Kantara & #Rocketry earned approx 800 Cr at BO. Total cost of production of 4 films under 75 cr. Is Bollywood blind, deaf & dumb that they don’t understand simple maths and learn?" 
 
Here's his tweet
Recently, Vivek took to his Twitter account on the night of Saturday, October 22, and called Kantara a 'masterpiece'. After going back home from the theatre in his car after watching the film, Vivek shared a video in which he said that Kantara is a unique experience, adding that he has never seen a film like this. He said that the film is full of art and folklore, stating that he would call Rishab to congratulate him.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
Happy Birthday Prabhas: Amarendra Baahubali, Eeswar, Billa, iconic characters played by Adipurush star
Deepika Padukone drops mesmerising photos from Paris Fashion Week, husband Ranveer Singh reacts
In Pic - Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to gift this Diwali
Malaika Arora birthday: 5 times the actress turned heads with her stunning photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Great Balls of Fire singer Jerry Lee Lewis passes away at 87
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.