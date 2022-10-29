Vivek Agnihotri asks 'is Bollywood blind?' Mentions success of small budgets films Karthikeya 2, Kantara

Karthikeya 2-Vivek Agnihotri, Kantara

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has made another statement about the changing trends of Indian cinema and questioned whether Bollywood is deaf or dumb not to understand it. Vivek's film, R Madhavan's Rocketry, Nikhil Siddhartha's Karthikeya 2, and Rishab Shetty's latest Kannada blockbuster Kantara have set new benchmarks and records.

All the films mentioned above worked on the basis of their merit, and positive word of mouth. These movies were not made on a large scale, and neither it was marketed heavily. However, they created history after the release. Vivek took this analysis to Twitter and stated that the landing cost of these films is under 75 crore. He questioned the thinking of the biggest Bollywood producers and advised them indirectly to wake up and smell the coffee. What Vivek is trying to say is that one doesn't need to produce films on a large scale, back expensive films or spend crores on stars. Just invest in the correct story, in a vision that aims to deliver something unique to its audience.

On his Twitter, Vivek wrote, "4 small films with no stars, no marketing or distribution support - #TheKashmirFiles, #Kartikeya2, #Kantara & #Rocketry earned approx 800 Cr at BO. Total cost of production of 4 films under 75 cr. Is Bollywood blind, deaf & dumb that they don’t understand simple maths and learn?"

Here's his tweet

Recently, Vivek took to his Twitter account on the night of Saturday, October 22, and called Kantara a 'masterpiece'. After going back home from the theatre in his car after watching the film, Vivek shared a video in which he said that Kantara is a unique experience, adding that he has never seen a film like this. He said that the film is full of art and folklore, stating that he would call Rishab to congratulate him.