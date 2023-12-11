Headlines

Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal laud SC's verdict on abrogation of Article 370: 'Kaha tha naa, Hum Dekhenge'

Vivek Agnihotri, Paresh Rawal and Anupam Kher laud SC's verdict on abrogation of Article 370.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 09:27 PM IST

On Monday, The apex court announced that the President’s order to scrap Article 370 which gives Jammu and Kashmir special status is 'valid'. Veteran actor Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal and filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri took to their social media to laud SC's verdict to abrogate Article 370. 

Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter and shared his happiness on SC's verdict to abrogate Article 370. The filmmaker wrote, "First, I congratulate and thank @narendramodi & @AmitShah for abrogating Article 370. I also thank SC for upholding the #RightToJustice. Justice SC Kaul has made a very important recommendation. It’s time India sets up TARC for all the Genocides of the last 75 years. Starting from Direct Action Day till the Delhi Riots of 2020. It’s time India takes Genocides and citizens #RightToLife very seriously." 

In another tweet, the filmmaker shared an image of Anupam Kher holding the placard with the text of wrote, "Hum dekhenge… Kaha tha naa…. Hum dekhenge. #TheKashmirFiles was just a chapter, Now taking the story of Genocide of our people forward with #TheDelhiFiles." 

Anupam Kher also took to his Twitter and applauded the SC's verdict, he wrote, "#PushkarNath would’ve been the happiest person today with the #SupremeCourt verdict about #Article370. But I am sure he will be smiling from up there somewhere. truth wins! Jai Hind!" 

Earlier today, the SC upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370, which bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The apex court unanimously upheld the Centre's action and directed the restoration of statehood in Jammu and Kashmir "at the earliest" and set a September 30, 2024 deadline for holding assembly elections there.

Meanwhile, After The Kashmir Files and The Vaccine War, Vivek Agnihotri left the audience in awe as he unveiled his next magnum opus during a grand event in Bangalore. The much-anticipated project, titled Parva, will be based on the iconic novel 'Parva' penned by the renowned author SL Bhyrappa. On the other hand, Paresh Rawal will be next seen in the movies Phir Hera Pheri 3 and Welcome To The Jungle. 

