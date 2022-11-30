Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported' after Nadav Lapid calls his film 'propaganda'

File Photo

After Nadav Lapid called Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files a ‘shameful propaganda’, director Vivek Agnihotri claimed that he will quit filming. He also stated that he would be making The Kashmir Files Unreported.

While speaking to Aaj Tak, The Kashmir Files director said, “I am determined now and I am making an announcement… We have many stories, anecdotes, and truths from which we could have made 10 films instead of one. But we decided to make only one film. But now, I have decided that I will bring out the whole truth and its title will be The Kashmir Files Unreported. Aur yeh main isi saal ke andar andar leke aunga, yeh maine aaj drar nishchay karliya hai (I will bring it within this year, I am determined now)."

Vivek Agnihotri added, “I will let everyone know very soon whether Unreported will be in the form of a web series or documentary. I’ll divulge the entire truth. Now this subject is beyond art and is more about the reputation of this country. It is my moral responsibility that whatever information, proof I have with me and what all people have said, I bring them out and present it in front of people so they know the entire truth.”

Meanwhile, Nadav Lapid reacted to the criticisms after he called The Kashmir Files a vulgar and propaganda movie. He stated that making bad films is not a crime, but the Vivek Agnihotri directorial is ‘crude, manipulative and violent.’

Read|'The Kashmir Files' actor Darshan Kumaar discloses he went into depression after playing Krishna Pandit

As per PTI report, "Making bad films is not a crime, but this is a very crude, manipulative, and violent propaganda film," Lapid said in an interview with the Israeli newspaper Ha'aretz. According to the filmmaker, he felt it was his ‘duty’ to speak his mind as the head of the international jury. "The truth is that I also couldn't help but imagine a similar situation that might happen one day soon in Israel, and I would be happy that in such a situation the head of a foreign jury would be willing to say things as he sees them. In a way, I felt it was my duty to the place that invited me," he said.