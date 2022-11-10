Search icon
Vivek Agnihotri announces film titled The Vaccine War, shares first look poster

Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Vaccine War will release on Independence Day, 2023 in 11 languages.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

Vivek Agnihotri/Twitter

Vivek Agnihotri has finally revealed the title of his upcoming film after much anticipation. Following the popularity of The Kashmir Files, Vivek has revealed the title of his upcoming film, The Vaccine War. 

Fans are thrilled about the first look poster he also released for the movie. 

Check out the poster here. 

The Vaccine War will release on Independence Day, 2023 in 11 languages. 

