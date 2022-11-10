Vivek Agnihotri announces film titled The Vaccine War, shares first look poster

Vivek Agnihotri/Twitter

Vivek Agnihotri has finally revealed the title of his upcoming film after much anticipation. Following the popularity of The Kashmir Files, Vivek has revealed the title of his upcoming film, The Vaccine War.

Fans are thrilled about the first look poster he also released for the movie.

Check out the poster here.

ANNOUNCEMENT:



Presenting ‘THE VACCINE WAR’ - an incredible true story of a war that you didn’t know India fought. And won with its science, courage & great Indian values.



It will release on Independence Day, 2023. In 11 languages.



Please bless us.#TheVaccineWar pic.twitter.com/T4MGQwKBMg — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 10, 2022

