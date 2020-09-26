Visit to Pawana lakehouse with Sushant Singh Rajput, other questions NCB is grilling Shraddha Kapoor with

Shraddha Kapoor is currently being grilled by the NCB on her WhatsApp chat about 'CBD Oil'. The chat and Shraddha's name came up when Kwan talent manager Jaya Saha was being interrogated by the agency previously.

Shraddha is currently being grilled around two main investigations - Sushant Singh Rajput case, and Bollywood drug nexus. According to NCB sources, the actress will be asked to explain what 'CBD Oil' is. She is further being questioned about procuring and using drugs.

Shraddha is being questioned who did she procure drugs from, and what was the payment method for it. She is also being asked the price at what the drug could be purchased.

The actress, who worked opposite Sushant in 'Chhichhore', will also be questioned about the alleged drugs parties at the late actor's Pawana lakehouse. She is being asked about who procured drugs for the party, who consumed them and who paid for it, and the method of payment.

Shraddha is one of the actresses being probed by the NCB today. Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan are also under investigation in the case. While Deepika is being interrogated with her manager Karishma Prakash at another venue, Sara Ali Khan is at the same venue as Shraddha.