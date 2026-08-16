Vishwanath and Sons box office collection day 2: Suriya film sees good growth, mints Rs 75 crore worldwide

Vishwanath and Sons, starring Suriya, earned Rs 22.25 crore in India on Independence Day, taking its two-day worldwide collection to Rs 75 crore. The family drama, directed by Venky Atluri, also stars Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

After the blockbuster success of Karuppu earlier this year, Suriya has returned to the big screen in a vastly different avatar with Vishwanath and Sons. Directed by Venky Atluri, the Tamil family drama also stars Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. Released alongside its dubbed Telugu version on August 14 during the Independence Day weekend, the film has received praise for its blend of emotion, humour and family-friendly entertainment.

How much did Vishwanath and Sons earn on Independence Day?

Vishwanath and Sons opened with Rs 15.35 crore in India and grossed Rs 31.74 crore worldwide on its first day. The Suriya-starrer witnessed a strong 45% jump in domestic net collections on Independence Day, earning Rs 22.25 crore on August 15. With this, the film's India net collection reached Rs 37.60 crore, while its India gross stood at Rs 44 crore. The film also added Rs 17 crore from overseas on the August 15 holiday, taking its total overseas collection to Rs 31 crore. The family entertainer has now grossed Rs 75 crore worldwide in just two days. The box office figures are based on data from trade tracking portal Sacnilk.

What is Vishwanath and Sons about?

The film follows Sanjay Vishwanath, played by Suriya, a wealthy businessman and former Olympic pistol shooter. Hoping to fulfil his family's expectations, Sanjay turns to surrogacy. However, an unexpected medical crisis involving the newborn changes the course of his life. The situation brings Sanjay closer to Maddy, the surrogate mother played by Mamitha Baiju, eventually leading to an unusual emotional bond and romance.

Can Vishwanath and Sons beat Karuppu?

Vishwanath and Sons has a formidable benchmark to chase in Karuppu, Suriya's previous release and one of the biggest Tamil hits of 2026. According to Sacnilk, Karuppu grossed Rs 310.12 crore worldwide, including Rs 228.97 crore from India and Rs 81.15 crore overseas. Its India net collection stood at Rs 198.18 crore. With Rs 75 crore already in the bank after two days, Vishwanath and Sons has made an impressive start. However, it will need to sustain its momentum over the coming days to come close to Karuppu's blockbuster lifetime haul.

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