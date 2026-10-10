Vishwa Hindu Parishad bashes Vivek Agnihotri over his 'tax religion' remark: 'Who are you to question Hinduism'

Responding to Vivek Agnihotri's reference to superstitions and crowds gathering to make reels at religious places, Vishwa Hindu Parishad national spokesperson Vinod Bansal asked whether such practices are not visible to him at "mazars, madrasas, churches and healing gatherings".

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) hit back at filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Wednesday over his latest remarks on Hinduism, asking who is he to question the religion and why does he not similarly comment on alleged superstitions and unscientific practices in other religions. VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal, in a post on X, said Agnihotri's observation that people should not "share knowledge" about religion, particularly Hinduism, because "everyone here is already wise", also applies to those from the film industry. "Everyone agrees with your statement that no one should share knowledge about religion, especially Hinduism, here because everyone is wise. But this applies equally to people immersed in the film world," Bansal added.

The latest exchange followed Agnihotri's response to the criticism he received over his earlier "tax religion" remark. In a post on X, Agnihotri stated he has a "humble request" to devotees not to share knowledge about religion, especially Hinduism, on the platform, saying "everyone here is already wise". He also said he keeps wondering what the creators of the Upanishads, great Hindu philosophers and Swami Vivekananda would have said if they were alive today. "As for the rest -- superstitions, miracles, unscientific definitions, and the crowds gathered to make reels -- if you consider that to be Hinduism, then by all means continue with your faith. After all, there's no cure for delusion anyway," Agnihotri stated, adding that if people ever feel the desire to "rise a little higher", they can talk.

Responding to Agnihotri's reference to superstitions and crowds gathering to make reels at religious places, Bansal asked whether such practices are not visible to him at "mazars, madrasas, churches and healing gatherings". "If not, please meet the countless victims whose faith, religion and everything else has been consumed by them," he said. Bansal also referred to the social-media account of an organisation working on alleged religious conversions and said videos of victims could be viewed there, adding that such material could perhaps provide "true knowledge" for a future film.

The VHP spokesperson said he agrees with Agnihotri's observation that there is "no cure for delusion", but said one must first remove it from oneself before making such remarks about others. "Every person should remember that they should not overstep their boundaries, and when speaking about religion, it is especially important to first acquire the necessary knowledge from revered saints and scholars who are well-versed in the subject," he said.

आदरणीय श्री @vivekagnihotri जी आप की इस बात से सभी सहमत हैं कि "धर्म, खास तौर पर हिंदू धर्म पर यहाँ ज्ञान ना बांटे। यहाँ सभी ज्ञानी हैं।" पर, यह बात फिल्मी दुनिया में रमे लोगों पर भी उतनी ही लागू होती है। दूसरा, जिस "अंधविश्वास, चमत्कार, अवैज्ञानिक परिभाषाओं.." की बात आप कर रहे हैं, क्या वे आपको देश के किसी भी पीर, मज़ार, मदरसे, चर्च व चंगाई सभाओं में नज़र नहीं आए? यदि नहीं, तो कृपया उन असंख्य पीड़ितों से मिलिए जिनकी न सिर्फ आस्था व धर्म बल्कि सब कुछ उन्होंने लील लिया। कुछ रेफरेंस चाहिए तो @noconversion को क्लिक करके पीड़ितों के वीडियो भी आप स्वयं देख सकते हैं। शायद यह सच्चा ज्ञान आगे आने वाली किसी फिल्म में भी कुछ काम आ सके! आपकी इस बात से भी भला कोई असहमत क्यों होगा कि "भ्रम की वैसे भी कोई दवाई नहीं होती।" किंतु इसे स्वयं से पहले दूर करना होगा तभी किसी और को कहना उचित है। स्मरण रहे कि हर व्यक्ति को हर जगह पैर नहीं पसारने चाहिए और धर्म के विषय में बोलने से पूर्व तो बहुत जरूरी है कि उसके मर्मज्ञ पूज्य संतों और विद्वानों से आवश्यक ज्ञान अवश्य लेना चाहिए। October 7, 2026

सभी श्रद्धालुओं से विनम्र निवेदन है की धर्म, खास तौर पर हिंदू धर्म पर यहाँ ज्ञान ना बांटे। यहाँ सभी ज्ञानी हैं। मैं तो बस यही सोचता हूँ उपनिषदों के रचनाकार, महान हिंदू दार्शनिक और स्वयं स्वामी विवेकानंद आज होते तो क्या कहते। बाक़ी अंधविश्वास, चमत्कार, अवैज्ञानिक परिभाषाओं और रील बनाने वाली भीड़-भाड़ इकट्ठा करने को अगर आप हिंदू धर्म समझते है तो अपनी श्रद्धा जारी रखिए। भ्रम की वैसे भी कोई दवाई नहीं होती। कभी जीवन में थोड़ा ऊपर आने की इच्छा हो तो बातचीत करेंगे। — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 5, 2026

Earlier in the day, Agnihotri re-posted a video on X showing a large crowd of devotees at Uttarakhand's Kainchi Dham and said if the government could tax religion, India would become the richest country in the world overnight. In his earlier response, Bansal had criticised Agnihotri for pitting religion against innovation and productivity, and said pilgrimage sites are deeply connected with India's civilisation, culture, social life and local economies.

He had also questioned Agnihotri's reference to a "religion tax", pointing out that the film industry seeks tax exemptions for its films, and asked whether the remarks were linked to the promotion of a new film. Bansal had also said the same "faithful, religious and nationalist Hindu society" has supported Agnihotri's films and helped make them successful.

READ | 'Nana Patekar was the biggest demon': Tanushree Dutta says late actor made her life hell after #MeToo allegations