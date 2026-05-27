Vishal Dadlani removed from Indian Idol 16? Singer breaks silence on claims after PM Modi remark controversy

Vishal Dadlani dismissed viral claims that he was removed from Indian Idol after criticising the government over the NEET paper leak row.

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani has reacted to viral reports claiming that he was removed from Indian Idol following his comments on the NEET paper leak controversy and criticism of the government.

The rumours began circulating online after Vishal earlier expressed his frustration over the education controversy and spoke about what he described as the “sad state” of the country. During his remarks, the singer had said, “Aise jahil gawaron ko please power mai mat daliye.”

Now responding to speculation about his alleged exit from the reality show, Vishal took to Instagram on Tuesday (May 26) and mocked the reports.

Sharing a video from the sets of Indian Idol, the singer first pretended to cry before suddenly laughing and saying, “Here I am, baby!”

Along with the clip, Vishal also addressed the misinformation directly. He wrote, “Remember not to trust anything you see online. There's a whole lot of manipulation going on. Keep fighting the good fight, and saying what needs to be said!”

His reaction quickly gained attention online, with several fans supporting him and appreciating the way he handled the rumours. Many users also pointed out how public figures are often targeted with fake reports after speaking on political or social matters.

Vishal Dadlani has long been known for openly sharing his opinions on current affairs and social issues through social media. Apart from being one of India’s most popular music composers and singers, he frequently voices his views on political developments and public debates.