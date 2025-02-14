Just Urbane, which was organising the concert scheduled for March 2, said Vishal Dadlani is undergoing treatment after an unfortunate accident.

Music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani recently met with an accident. Taking to Instagram, he shared the update with his fans and followers, revealing he has postponed his Pune concert with Sheykhar Ravjiani due to the mishap.

"My bad, had a small accident. Will be back in the dance soon, will keep you all posted. See you soon Pune!," he wrote.

Just Urbane, which was organising the concert scheduled for March 2, said Dadlani is undergoing treatment after an unfortunate accident. However, the organisers promised that the gig will be rescheduled soon.

"Important Announcement: Vishal and Sheykhar Music Concert Postponed . We regret to inform you that the much awaited Urbane Shows Music Concert featuring the iconic duo Vishal and Sheykhar, scheduled for 2nd March 2025, has been postponed due to an unfortunate accident involving Vishal Dadlani, who is currently undergoing treatment. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. The concert will be rescheduled, and we'll share the new date very soon," the post read.

After learning about the accident, Vishal's fans chimed in the comment section and wished him a speedy recovery. "Wishing you speedy recovery! Get well soon," a social media user commented.

"Get Better and Get back to Your Amazing Self Soon," another netizen wrote. Vishal is best known for composing tracks for Om Shanti Om, Anjaana Anjaani, Dostana, I Hate Luv Storys, Bang Bang!, Sultan, Student of the Year, Befikre and War.

