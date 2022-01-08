Vishal Dadlani’s father passes away, singer says he is ‘lost’ after losing his best friend

Moti Dadlani, Vishal Dadlani's father, died on Friday. Because he tested positive for Covid-19 a day before his death, the singer-composer was unable to be with him in his final moments.

Sharing a photo of his father on Instagram, Vishal said that he is ‘completely lost’ without him. “Shri Moti Dadlani (12 May 1943-8 Jan 2022). Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night. I couldn’t have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him,” he wrote.

Vishal expressed regret for not being able to be with his mother at this difficult moment. “He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days, but I couldn’t go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid. I can’t even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time. It’s really not fair. I don’t know how to live in a world without him. I’m completely lost,” he wrote.

Vishal announced his Covid-19 diagnosis on Instagram on Friday, along with a photo of his test kit. “This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I’ve tested Covid positive,” he wrote

“At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful,” he added.