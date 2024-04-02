Twitter
Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane, Rohan Sippy collaborate for exciting secret project; details to be out on...

Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Rohan Sippy are coming together for an exciting new project.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 06:05 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vikramaditya Motwane, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Rohan Sippy
Three prolific filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Rohan Sippy are coming together for an exciting project. The audiences, who are guessing what this project could be, they would have to wait a little more as the details about this secret collaboration haven't been revealed yet. 

Each of these accomplished directors have a unique and diverse filmmaking style. From Vishal Bhardwaj's Maqbool, Omkara, Haider, Khufiya, and Kaminey to Vikramaditya Motwane's Udaan, Lootera, Trapped, and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, to Rohan Sippy's Dum Maaro Dum and Bluffmaster, their films have contributing to the rich tapestry of Indian cinema.

A recent poster shared by the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival has the photos of three directors with the words, "What happens when the best come together? Coming Soon". It has been captioned, "Three's a charm, especially when the three in question are some of the most sought-after filmmakers of our time. Stay tuned to know what this terrific trio has in store for you." The poster also has the date of "19-04-2024" written below, which indicates that the announcement of their collaboration will be made on Friday, April 19.

All three filmmakers are great contributors at Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI) and this new poster with the MAMI logo further fuels speculation of collaboration orchestrated by the leading film organisation. Their collaboration with MAMI has the potential to push creative boundaries, offering audiences a refreshing and captivating cinematic experience.

