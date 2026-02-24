Vishal Bhardwaj reacts to negative reactions for Shahid Kapoor-starrer O Romeo: 'Some critics have issue with my reinvention'

Talking about his latest release O'Romeo, Vishal Bhardwaj said, "I'm so proud of this film. I am not ashamed of anything. I am so proud of the violence and the love story I have created." It stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, and Vikrant Massey.

Wrapped in John Wick and Quentin Tarantino style action sequences, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri-starrer O' Romeo is a "deep and unusual" love story and one that is very different in mood from Maqbool, Haider, and Omkara, says Vishal Bhardwaj. His newest will also be his most successful, he adds with confidence. "This is going to be one of the most successful films of my life. I have to say this to break the heart of those critics who have criticised this film. I'm so proud of this film. I am not ashamed of anything. I am so proud of the violence and the love story I have created in this film," the filmmaker told PTI.

The director-music composer-singer has successfully reinterpreted William Shakespeare's three tragedies – Macbeth and Othello in the Hindi heartland through Maqbool and Omkara, and Hamlet in the wintry landscape of Kashmir with Haider. O' Romeo is a fictional take on the real life story of gangsters Sapna Didi and Hussain Ustara and inspired by a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson in association with Vishal Bhardwaj Films, its earnings have crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide since its release on February 13.

The romantic action thriller, with music by Bhardwaj and lyrics by Gulzar as always, also stars Avinash Tiwary, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Vikrant Massey. Shahid, who has reunited with Bhardwaj for the fourth time, plays a quirky, music loving gangster Ustara, who is quite the master when it comes to killing his enemies with a barber's razor. He has fallen foul of former friend Jalal (Tiwary) and now works as a covert operative for an IB officer. He falls for a woman Afsha (Dimri) who comes to him seeking vengeance on those responsible for her husband's death.

Bhardwaj, who has also made children's films like The Blue Umbrella and Makdee and dramas like Kaminey, 7 Khoon Maaf, Rangoon and Khufiya, said he is filtering out reviews for now and will read the critics' verdict – good, bad, mixed – a few months later. "Some critics have an issue with my reinvention. They want to cage you in the personality they have made of you. There is a difference between individuality and personality. They don't know who I am", Vishal added.

The multiple National Award-winning filmmaker stated, "I have grown up on Manmohan Desai's cinema – Parvarish, Amar Akbar Anthony, Suhaag. I don’t know how I got this intellectual image. Maybe my aesthetic grew deep on the other side because of my love for poetry and music. But in cinema, I am totally desi. When I started making movies, I made certain kinds of films. But this was the time to reinvent myself, which I did. I think I succeeded at the box office but whether I have succeeded with critics, I don't know."

